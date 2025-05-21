"I don't think he is an NFL QB" - Colin Cowherd shades Dillon Gabriel while discussing Shedeur Sanders' QB1 potential

The Cleveland Browns drafted Dillon Gabriel at No. 94 and Shedeur Sanders at No. 144 this year. Both players had top-notch collegiate football careers and finished in the top 10 for the 2024 Heisman Trophy. They will compete to see who'll make their NFL debut first.

The Browns have one of the most interesting quarterback situations in the league. Deshaun Watson is their de facto starting quarterback, but he'll miss the start of the season due to injury. Veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett are also on the roster.

However, NFL analyst Colin Cowherd believes that Sanders has more upside.

"I believe this, that Dillon Gabriel was a reach," Cowherd said on Tuesday, via 'The Herd.' "I don't think he is an NFL QB of note. I think Shedeur's gonna win the job. I don’t think he’s great but I think he’s accurate, and he moves well enough.”

Cowherd admires Sanders' readiness for the professional game, while he has major doubts about Gabriel's ability to cut it at the NFL level.

However, according to Athlon Sports, Gabriel may be leading the rookie quarterback battle. According to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, Gabriel is poised to take second-team reps when organized team sessions begin. While Pickett is set to take first-team reps, Flacco and Sanders will be on the outside looking in during the start of general first-team activities.

Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders get numbers for their rookie season

According to Sports Illustrated, Dillon Gabriel will wear the No. 5 jersey to start his NFL career. Gabriel is switching from the No. 11 he wore at UCF and No. 8 at Oregon.

Despite Gabriel being selected in the third round, there's a decent chance of him starting in Week 1. The same could be said about his fellow rookie quarterback.

ESPN reported that Shedeur Sanders will wear the No.12 jersey. This marks the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner's departure from No. 2.

Sanders wore No. 2 throughout his high school and collegiate career. He'll look to win the QB1 battle with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Gabriel to earn the opportunity to start in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

