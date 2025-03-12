"I don't think he's an option" - Chris Russo closes door on Giants taking Shedeur Sanders with No. 3 overall pick of 2025 NFL Draft

The New York Giants are one of the few teams in the NFL that currently don't have their franchise quarterback heading into the 2025 season.

The Giants released Daniel Jones during the season last year, moving on from him and they played their remaining games with backups Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock. Neither gave the Giants a reason to move forward with them as their franchise quarterback.

Holding the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft next month, the Giants are in good position to draft either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward. That is, if they don't go No. 1 and No. 2 overall to the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns. However, there's no guarantee that they will select either of the two with that pick.

Speaking on NFL ESPN, Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo doesn't think there's a chance that the Giants will select Sanders at pick No. 3. He didn't give a specific reason as to why, but he doesn't see Sanders suiting up in the blue and white next season.

Russo said:

"I don't think Sanders is the option for the Giants. I really don't. Now, this is just me—I have no idea. I'm just throwing it out there, Stevie. I don't think that's going to happen."

"I think the Giants right now are in a very different situation—they're in a rut. But I don't think Sanders will be in New York at the end of the draft."

What are the New York Giants' current quarterback options?

Russell Wilson during AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty

As of right now, Tommy DeVito is the only quarterback under contract for the New York Giants for this upcoming season. With a 3-5 record serving as the team's backup the last two seasons, he likely won't be viewed as the team's starting quarterback heading into the season.

The Giants missed out on the opportunity of signing Sam Darnold, as he inked a deal with the Seattle Seahawks. They also missed the opportunity of trading for Matthew Stafford, as the Rams retained him this off-season on a restructured deal.

The two quarterback options on the open market are Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson. According to multiple sources, the Giants' first option is Rodgers, with Wilson as option B.

Both the Steelers and Giants have interest in the veteran quarterbacks, it's just a matter of where Rodgers will choose to sign.

The Giants could still look to the draft to select a quartebrack at pick No. 3 if the right quarterback is available.

Who do you think the New York Giants will sign or draft this off-season to be their next quarterback?

