“I think it is realistic”: Cowboys’ All-Pro Tyler Smith makes bold Super Bowl admission

By Habib Timileyin
Published Jul 22, 2025 13:39 GMT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty
Cowboys’ All-Pro Tyler Smith makes bold Super Bowl admissions (Credits: Getty)

The Dallas Cowboys haven't been in an NFC Championship Game in 30 years, and they haven't won a championship since 1995. However, that has not stopped the team's players from believing they can win a Super Bowl in 2025.

Starting offensive lineman Tyler Smith is adamant that Dallas has the qualities to contend with teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles for a championship this year. He clarified that winning the Super Bowl should always be the aim for the storied team when asked if winning the championship is a realistic goal for the Cowboys.

"Super Bowl champions. That's always the expectation," Smith said to a reporter on Sunday as the Cowboys started preparation for training camp. "I think it’s a realistic goal, yeah."
"Because we can win a Super Bowl. Why not? Why can't we win?"

The Cowboys had a 7-10 record in 2024, and starting quarterback Dak Prescott only appeared in eight games before sustaining a hamstring injury that ended his season.

However, the team has made a number of big changes this offseason, beginning with the promotion of Brian Schottenheimer to head coach after Mike McCarthy left in January.

Tyler Smith thinks the Dallas Cowboys are stronger ahead of the 2025 season

According to Tyler Smith, the Cowboys are now stronger than they were last season thanks to the addition of a few players through trade and the NFL draft.

"I think we built a great core on offense with the addition of George [Pickens] and all the other key pieces," Smith said (per ESPN). "I think drafting Tyler Booker, he’s going to be a hell of a guy just to bolster the front line. And we have many guys across the board, but those are some of the guys who are the key pieces on what we do this year."
While it's only natural for Smith to be optimistic about his team's chances, it will take something extraordinary for the Cowboys to make a Super Bowl run in the 2025/26 season. Over the past thirty years, the team has consistently failed to meet that expectation. Also, this is Schottenheimer's first season as an NFL head coach.

The Cowboys are also in the same division as the Washington Commanders, who played in the January NFC Championship Game, and the Philadelphia Eagles, who are the defending Super Bowl champions.

Dak Prescott could help the Cowboys win a postseason game this coming season if he stays fit and regains the consistency that made him an MVP finalist two years ago. However, the odds are against the Cowboys making a Super Bowl run just yet.

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

