  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “I think that’s not my place”: Shedeur Sanders makes feelings known on not getting 1st team reps at Browns training camp

“I think that’s not my place”: Shedeur Sanders makes feelings known on not getting 1st team reps at Browns training camp

By Orlando Silva
Modified Jul 25, 2025 19:57 GMT
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn
“I think that’s not my place”: Shedeur Sanders makes feelings known on not getting 1st team reps at Browns training camp (Credit: IMAGN)

Shedeur Sanders is one of four quarterbacks battling to define the Cleveland Browns starter in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. The 144th pick in this year's draft landed on a team with three other quarterbacks, including a fellow rookie taken before him.

Ad

Sanders is going against Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel, to try to prove his value as a viable option to start for the AFC North franchise. During the first week of training camp, the rookie didn't get any first-team reps, which had fans and analysts wondering.

Tony Grossi asked the player about it on Friday.

“All of us keep getting asked the same question, and none of us had the answer. So maybe you could give us the answer. Why aren't you getting any reps with the first teams at any point?" Grossi asked.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Shedeur Sanders elaborated and said that he's not losing sleep over that and is just waiting for the opportunity to showcase his talents.

"I don't think my place, you know, to answer it, to even be able to give the answer to that," Sanders said. "I feel like it's not in my control. So I'm not even going to think about that or have that even in my thought process… Lot of people that want to have the opportunity to be at this level and I'm here and I'm thankful to have the opportunity.
Ad
"So whenever that is, it is, but it doesn't make me feel down or it doesn't make me feel left out or anything because I know who I am as a person. I know who I am as an individual and I know what I could bring to this team. So I can never feel less than, you know, in any circumstance."
Ad
Ad

Kevin Stefanski says Browns have a plan at QB amid Shedeur Sanders' struggles

Shedeur Sanders has found himself buried in the QB depth chart to start training camp. Kevin Stefanski explained that the team has a plan to come to a final decision, but making it clear they are paying attention to how everybody is acting under certain circumstances.

Ad
"I have a plan that's in pencil, and we have to take in information every single day, take in how guys are handling certain situations, and then adjust from there," the Browns HC said.

Sanders had a strong showing in the first two camps, but he's fallen off Stefanski's pecking order when it matters the most.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications