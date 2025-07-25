“I think that’s not my place”: Shedeur Sanders makes feelings known on not getting 1st team reps at Browns training camp

Shedeur Sanders is one of four quarterbacks battling to define the Cleveland Browns starter in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. The 144th pick in this year's draft landed on a team with three other quarterbacks, including a fellow rookie taken before him.Sanders is going against Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel, to try to prove his value as a viable option to start for the AFC North franchise. During the first week of training camp, the rookie didn't get any first-team reps, which had fans and analysts wondering.Tony Grossi asked the player about it on Friday.“All of us keep getting asked the same question, and none of us had the answer. So maybe you could give us the answer. Why aren't you getting any reps with the first teams at any point?&quot; Grossi asked.Shedeur Sanders elaborated and said that he's not losing sleep over that and is just waiting for the opportunity to showcase his talents.&quot;I don't think my place, you know, to answer it, to even be able to give the answer to that,&quot; Sanders said. &quot;I feel like it's not in my control. So I'm not even going to think about that or have that even in my thought process… Lot of people that want to have the opportunity to be at this level and I'm here and I'm thankful to have the opportunity.&quot;So whenever that is, it is, but it doesn't make me feel down or it doesn't make me feel left out or anything because I know who I am as a person. I know who I am as an individual and I know what I could bring to this team. So I can never feel less than, you know, in any circumstance.&quot;Kevin Stefanski says Browns have a plan at QB amid Shedeur Sanders' strugglesShedeur Sanders has found himself buried in the QB depth chart to start training camp. Kevin Stefanski explained that the team has a plan to come to a final decision, but making it clear they are paying attention to how everybody is acting under certain circumstances.&quot;I have a plan that's in pencil, and we have to take in information every single day, take in how guys are handling certain situations, and then adjust from there,&quot; the Browns HC said.Sanders had a strong showing in the first two camps, but he's fallen off Stefanski's pecking order when it matters the most.