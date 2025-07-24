  • home icon
  "Not smart, just not smart": Browns GM rips Shedeur Sanders over speeding violations 2 months after being drafted

"Not smart, just not smart": Browns GM rips Shedeur Sanders over speeding violations 2 months after being drafted

By Prasen
Published Jul 24, 2025 23:45 GMT
Browns GM rips Shedeur Sanders over speeding violations 2 months after being drafted
Browns GM rips Shedeur Sanders over speeding violations 2 months after being drafted [Source: IMAGN]

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has a knack for making off-field headlines, and once again, it's not in a good way. Just two months after being drafted, the 22-year-old had racked up two speeding violations, including a June 17 incident that had the franchise concerned.

During Day 2 of Browns training camp, GM Andrew Berry didn’t sugarcoat his response to Shedeur's speeding violations.

“Not smart, just not smart,” Berry said bluntly. “He understands the implications, he understands the consequences. I think the thing is it’s not just about yourself. It’s not just about having a joy ride. It’s not just about driving a car really fast, but it’s about the fact that you can endanger other people.” [10:40]
His words shouted the seriousness of what could have been a much darker headline had something gone wrong. The message is clear from Berry that the franchise won’t tolerate reckless behavior.

Sanders has yet to formally address the media during training camp, but he did speak out in a video posted to social media, admitting,

“I’ve made some wrong choices... I learn from it.”
Another Browns rookie, Quinshon Judkins, is facing serious off-field allegations. The front office will be hoping Sanders’ issue is just a speed bump and not a red flag.

Shedeur Sanders at Browns training camp is a bust so far

Sanders’s start at Browns training camp is off to a rocky beginning. Deion Sanders' quarterback son is quickly finding himself buried in a crowded depth chart. After a dramatic slide in the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders was already fighting an uphill battle to prove he could lead this franchise.

The Browns are running a four-way QB competition between Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Sanders. Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed there’s “a plan in pencil,” but Sanders isn’t making the strongest case so far.

"I have a plan that's in pencil, and we have to take in information every single day, take in how guys are handling certain situations, and then adjust from there," the Browns HC said.
On Day 1 of camp, the 23-year-old QB completed just three of eight passes in team drills, failing to record a touchdown. Meanwhile, rookie Dillon Gabriel outshone him by going 6-for-7 and delivering the day’s only touchdown pass.

