"I think he winds up being a starter": NFL fans react as Missouri QB Brady Cook beats Josh Allen's 40 time in first try

NFL fans reacted after Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook posted a 4.60 40-yard dash time on Saturday.

In his first attempt, Cook showed off his speed, beating the mark of the reigning NFL MVP, Josh Allen. Back in 2018, the future Buffalo Bills QB ran for 4.75, much slower than Cook.

Plenty of fans reacted to Cook's time, predicting he could have a solid career as an NFL starting quarterback.

"I think he winds up being a starter in the NFL," one fan said.

"Wow Brady Cook hitting a 4.6u is incredible that's some serious speed can't wait to see what he brings to the league this is just the beginning," another fan said.

"If Brady could get his arm stronger he’d be a real threat," another fan said.

Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel reacted to Cook's run while other fans said his draft stock raised after that run.

"That boy can fly!!" Daniel tweeted.

"brady cook w/ a 4.60u, 37 inch vert, & 10’8” broad? you have my attention, bubba. that’s big boy stuff," one fan wrote.

"I think he just secured a 6th round pick lol," another fan said.

Besides the 40-yard dash time, Brady Cook beat Josh Allen in 10-yard split (1.53 to 1.62), vertical jump (37" to 33.5") and broad jump (10'8" to 9'11"). Allen received a 6.40 prospect grade, meaning he could become a good starter in a couple of years. He ended up becoming much more than that, but plenty of fans aren't convinced Cook could follow in his footsteps.

Could Brady Cook become a starting QB in the NFL?

Brady Cook's history wasn't easy, but he fought hard to be where he is right now. He became the Missouri Tigers' starting quarterback in 2022 before improving his performance in 2023 when he led the squad to a 10-3 record and Cotton Bowl victory.

He's coming off a season in which he completed 201 passes for 2,535 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns and two interceptions. None of those numbers stand out, but Cook could end up becoming a QB2 in the NFL if circumstances align favorably.

Cook could try to emulate Josh Allen and prove doubters wrong, even if his first starts aren't as positive as expected. Some fans floated the idea of Cook becoming a wide receiver or tight end, but that doesn't seem to be a possibility.

