"I tore my pec" - TJ Watt may have suffered season-ending injury per his own admission 

TJ Watt looked his usual self in the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2022 NFL season. The defending Defensive Player of the Year picked up right where he left off, recording a sack and an interception while helping the Steelers achieve a victory to open the season.

While it appears to be business as usual for TJ Watt and the Steelers, an unfortunate situation may have changed the mood a bit in Pittsburgh. During the fourth quarter, on a play where Watt was pressuring Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow once again, he injured himself and grabbed his chest.

He went to the sidelines, where he was heard saying that he believes he tore his pectoral muscles.

The Steelers confirmed shortly after the game that they are concerned Watt may be correct about his self-diagnosis. He will undergo tests to determine the exact nature and severity of the injury. But if it is, in fact, a torn pectoral, he could be in line to miss multiple months, and possibly the rest of the 2022 NFL season.

If Watt were to miss extended time, it would be a huge loss for the Steelers moving forward. He is one of the most dominant defensive players in the entire NFL.

TJ Watt's 2022 NFL season outlook with the Steelers

TJ Watt is one of the most dominant pass rushers in the NFL and one of the best overall defensive players in the game. Prior to the 2022 season, he had already recorded 72 sacks across his first five years in the league, with the Pittsburgh Steelers, including 22.5 sacks during the 2021 season. He is tied with Michael Strahan for the most sacks in a single season in NFL history.

Watt was named the Defensive Player of the Year for his outstanding performances last season. He understandably entered the 2022 NFL season with high expectations as one of the overall favorites to win the award again.

TJ Watt was his usual productive self in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals, causing all sorts of problems for the opposing offense.

Watt pressured opposing quarterback Joe Burrow all game, while also contributing across the board. He recorded six tackles to go along with a sack and an interception, helping the Steelers win a thrilling game by a 23-20 score in overtime.

He is expected to contribute performances regularly this year, as he usually does. But he will need to await the results of his tests to determine the severity of the injury he suffered late in the game.

