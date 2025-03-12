"I trust what you do blindly": Kay Adams stands by Eagles GM Howie Roseman despite defense exodus in free agency

The Philadelphia Eagles are riding high this offseason, coming off the second Super Bowl victory in franchise history. Philadelphia took down the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX and denied the Chiefs their shot at a three-peat of championships.

However, their joy quickly turned sour after they lost key contributors on each side of the ball to free agency. Darius Slay, Kenneth Gainwell, Josh Sweat and C.J. Gardner-Johnson departed Philly, thus leaving a hole in those respective positions.

Still, fans are confident in general manager Howie Roseman, who has built two nearly entirely different Super Bowl teams within eight years of each other. NFL analyst Kay Adams shares that confidence, offering her support for Roseman and the Eagles on Wednesday afternoon.

"Howie Roseman is the president of the I trust what you do blindly at your job," Adams said on Wednesday's episode of Up & Adams. "I can close my eyes, and you can do whatever you want, and I don't care how wacky it seems. I'm in. I'm buying, I'm not doubting it."

Eagles move star safety, add depth on offensive line

In a busy offseason for Philadelphia, the Eagles elected to move on from safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson following his second stint with the team. Philadelphia sent Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans and brought in fourth-year guard and the No. 15 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Kenyon Green.

The deal also consisted of a pick swap between Philly and Houston. The Eagles will receive Houston's 2026 fifth-round pick, while the Texans will return Philadelphia's 2026 sixth-round pick.

Philadelphia will look to develop Green, hoping he can live up to his first-round billing from three short years ago. No team in the NFL is better at developing offensive linemen than Philly, so in hindsight, this move could work out in their favor in the future.

Green, who turns 24 on Saturday, appeared in 12 games for the Texans last season and earned nine stars in his final season in Houston.

