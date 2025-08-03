  • home icon
  "I've completely changed" - Rashee Rice speaks out as NFL suspension looms 15 days after pleading guilty to felonies from 2024 street racing crash

“I’ve completely changed" - Rashee Rice speaks out as NFL suspension looms 15 days after pleading guilty to felonies from 2024 street racing crash

By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Published Aug 03, 2025 15:27 GMT
Rashee Rice joined Kansas City Chiefs in 2023. [Image source: Imagn]
Rashee Rice joined Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 (image credit: IMAGN)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has been in the headlines all offseason, but not for the reasons the league might like. He pleaded guilty in July to causing a high-speed crash in Dallas last year that resulted in many suffering injuries. He was sentenced to 30 days behind bars.

However, after all the unfortunate turn of events, Rice said he is a changed man.

While the case may be resolved in court, the NFL could also hand him a suspension for violating the league's conduct policy. As Rice awaits the verdict on a possible suspension, he opened up about learning from his mistakes.

"I’ve completely changed,” Rice said on Saturday, via ESPN's Nate Taylor. “Honestly, you have to learn from things like that. I’ve taken advantage of being able to learn from something like that."
Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid gives clear verdict on Rashee Rice after his legal trouble

One day before the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their training camp, Andy Reid addressed Rashee Rice's standing within the team.

While speaking to the press, the coach said that the team will progress as planned with Rice, and he will participate in all of the drills in practice. However, he pointed out that the wide receiver's position is rotating and someone else can step in depending on what the future holds for him.

"That's obvious news out there, now," Reid said on July 21, via the Associated Press.
"We're going to progress as normal with him (Rice). He'll go in and take all the reps that he'd normally take, and we always rotate that position. So, depending on what happens here in the future, whoever needs to play will be able to step in. They'll know what they're doing and be in good shape to do it."

Rice joined the Chiefs in 2023 and has accumulated 1,226 receiving yards, 103 receptions and scored nine receiving touchdowns.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
