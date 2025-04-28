"I've been dealing with people lying about me": Derek Carr breaks silence on shoulder injury after Saints draft Tyler Shough

Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints seem at odds, as the franchise is mum on its compatibility with the 34-year-old quarterback. The injury chatter was unusual, as there wasn't much information on whether it would keep Carr out for the 2025 season, or this might mean the end of his journey with the Saints.

Carr, however, chose to clear the air on his status with the franchise while speaking about his injury at a church service in Las Vegas.

"I hate that I have to say this, but I have to say this: Yes, I have a shoulder injury, despite what ESPN says and what some lady on a podcast might think," Carr said Sunday. "I have an MRI report to prove it. The team knows about it. We've been in constant communication. There's nothing wrong. And we're gonna go forward with that. Is that OK?.

"I've been dealing with this, and I've been dealing with people lying about me. And I'm like, 'Lord, why do I have to continue to deal with this nonsense?' ... You never know what someone's really going through. And so why do we continually try to attack people? Why do we always have to have an opinion?"

The clarification from Carr's end came after rumors suggested that he might be interested in a trade earlier this offseason. The Saints drafting Tyler Shough during the 2025 NFL draft didn't help the case either.

Derek Carr's brother opens up about his shoulder injury

Just before the 2025 NFL draft, Derek Carr's brother, David Carr, a former pro quarterback, shared some insight on what's going on between the Saints and Derek.

David appeared on NFL Network on Friday and said the Saints have been aware of the shoulder injury since the second it occurred. He further said Derrk believes the injury happened in the same game when he broke his wrist, but he only learned about it much later, as he didn't throw a ball for a while after that.

"By the time they were able to go throw the ball again, it was still there," David said. "The shoulder was still bothering him. So then you start to go through, 'OK, what do we have to do to get it right?'"

Derek Carr injured his hand on Dec. 8 during a game against the New York Giants in Week 14.

