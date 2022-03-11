"I've got a documentary with him coming up" - Antonio Brown reveals new plans with Floyd Mayweather

Antonio Brown had a relatively quiet season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the field but was still in the headlines. This time, it was for being caught with a fake COVID-19 vaccination card, resulting in him being suspended for three games.

Brown has been one of the most controversial stars in recent memory, dating back to him imploding his relationship with the Pittsburgh Steelers. That seemed to kickstart the downward spiral of his career.

He is viewed as a very polarizing character and his former teammate and "rival" Ryan Clark was able to sit down with AB and conduct a deep dive into his life.

On "The Pivot," Clark interviewed his former teammate from Pittsburgh, and very few things were off-limits. They talked about his antics on and off the field, his music career, the past with the Steelers, and what the future holds for Antonio Brown.

There were mentions of Kanye West and Floyd Mayweather, which led to Brown revealing a secret project he's working on with the legendary boxer:

"I've got a documentary with him coming up."

It was a quick statement with little follow-up, but it's still something to get the public intrigued about. Recently, Brown has been seen more and more with Kanye West and Floyd Mayweather, and was even present at Mayweather's 45th birthday party back in February.

Speaking about Kanye West, Antonio Brown dropped a nugget of information in the interview with Clark that gave him props from the hosts:

"I'm the president of Donda Sports... there's a lot of opportunities coming."

Donda Sports just happens to be owned by Kanye "Ye" West, and is aimed at representing athletes through sports branding (sneakers, apparel, etc). Brown mentioned that "players that get cut don't get the opportunity to transition" into something else after football. Donda Sports represents his transition and back-up plan post-football.

Coming back to Mayweather, it's unclear what the exact topic of the aforementioned documentary will be. However, rumors have it that it will be produced through Netflix. Mayweather is likely to be an executive producer on a project involving Antonio Brown's meltdown in Pittsburgh and his music career.

Ironically enough, Brown has often been seen with Kanye West, who has a documentary himself on Netflix, in recent times. That doesn't seem like much of a coincedence.

Is Antonio Brown done with NFL?

Antonio Brown was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January 2022 after he left the field midway through a game. He has since been cleared through waivers to become a free agent. Brown suffered several injuries to his lower body throughout the season, which he plans on getting resolved with surgery this offseason.

In his interview with Clark, Brown mentioned that it is in his plans to return to the top of his game and even name-dropped Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys. It seems that he will only return to play for specific teams right now, but his return is not guaranteed. Brown said:

"The plan is to get back to the game, in a position where no one's been... maybe Jerry Jones... maybe he wanna harness some of that energy."

Ryan Clark @Realrclark25



Subscribe & like on YouTube now.



@FredTaylorMade

@OfficialCrowder

@alicialauren If you haven’t seen @ab ‘s interview on @thepivot you’re missing out. He says he’ll be back on top. Will Jerry Jones give him a shot? Cowboys love stars… Don’t they?Subscribe & like on YouTube now. If you haven’t seen @ab ‘s interview on @thepivot you’re missing out. He says he’ll be back on top. Will Jerry Jones give him a shot? Cowboys love stars… Don’t they? Subscribe & like on YouTube now.@FredTaylorMade @OfficialCrowder @alicialauren https://t.co/tKjOTm8Vsl

Brown has been linked to a group who are heavily considering making an offer to purchase the Denver Broncos. He claims to be "extremely serious" and has Kayne West as part of his group through Donda Sports.

The price to Denver is around $4 billion, which is out of their current price range at the moment. If they can find a heavy-hitting investor, the deal could go through.

While Brown might not be playing in the NFL in the near future, he seems adamant to remain in the league in some capacity.

