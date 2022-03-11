"We both Jesus" - Antonio Brown gives insight into his friendship with Kanye West

Antonio Brown spoke to Ryan Clark on The Pivot Podcast in an interview shaping up to be the story of the day. In the interview, Brown talked about seemingly everything from Bruce Arians to his friendship with Kanye West.

Here's what he said about West:

"I ran into Kanye in LA at Craig's, and we had decided, like, 'Yo, man, me, you like the saying, we both Jesus, or whatever you want to do? Just tell me how much you want? And I'll do it.' I mean, just right now, bullets and war, what you want how much whatever you want, and then I'm gonna do it."

He continued, speaking about Donda Sports:

"Because I know you're a genius. And I know, you can help me creatively with Donda Sports. I mean, as I already got more money, I mean, make me the president in regards of being able to help in the sports department."

He continued on, speaking about how he was succeeding in his role:

"He just got on his contract, did a lot of smart and strategic moves, obviously, about his creative genius, it from being an artist to you know, being a culturally empire and fashion. So, we came together, and it gave me an opportunity to be the president of the sports and giving kids, players and a few future generation opportunities."

He went on to explain why he was chosen to be in the sports department:

"He already felt the energy that what we've been through, and the mentality I had, so he gave me the opportunity to be in the sports department for Donda Sports, an elite sports club that empower future generation. The next superhero. You know what I mean?"

Continuing, the wide receiver mentions Tom Brady:

"He just gave me that leeway to be able to empower the culture with influence to help people in positions like me who don't have Tom Brady to help you when you can't get up? So, in regards to that, I know that opportunity has been great for me, but it's bigger than just me and that opportunity."

He continued to talk about the opportunity:

"I don't have that opportunity just for AB sake. That opportunity for the next kid right? And this person looking for an opportunity to better their life to be the best player because kids got dreams and we're here to just provide an elite club that unpack those dreams and help people to be themselves creatively."

Antonio Brown and Kanye West rumored to join the bid to own the Broncos

While Brown is attempting to stay on the field by any means possible, he could also be working on a plan B. The plan is reportedly to buy the Denver Broncos. Both Brown and Kanye West, according to TMZ, are "extremely serious" about owning the team.

Brown told the news outlet as much on March 8th, saying he and West are "working on getting it done." The two would be joining a long list of potential suitors, including billionaires. Also included on the list are Peyton Manning and John Elway.

