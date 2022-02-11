"NFL call Ye" - Antonio Brown says Kanye West's Donda Sports has interest in purchasing the Broncos

Since abruptly leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Antonio Brown has been vocal on social media and through podcast appearances about his experiences in the National Football League. His recent close friendship with rapper Kanye West is, also, keeping Brown in the headlines.

Brown recently announced that he had signed on with Kanye West's DONDA Sports, a sports agency, for his new representation. It seems that he is all in and ready to solicit the NFL on DONDA Sports' behalf. A tweet he posted on Thursday quite literally called out the National Football League, telling them to get in touch with Kanye.

He tweeted:

"NFL CALL YE"- via @AB84

This tweet was then followed up with another tweet that said:

"Donda Sports want to buy the @Broncos who with me !"-via @AB84

The Denver Broncos are currently in the process of being put up for sale, a sale that will take place through an auction in the near future. Names like Peyton Manning, John Elway, Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z have all been mentioned as possible Broncos' owners. Now it seems that West is also interested in purchasing the team.

The eventual owner of the Denver Broncos is expected to pay billions of dollars for the franchise, and if West is interested, it's likely that he will have to have a partnership group, as the rest of the possible candidates do.

There's no official word yet on whether Kanye West will officially put in a bid for the Denver Broncos ownership.

Will WR Antonio Brown return to the NFL?

After his bizarre exit during the Week 17 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New York Jets game, wide receiver Antonio Brown was officially released by the team, making him a free agent. With abrupt exits from every team he has played for, it's hard to make a case for why any organization should be willing to sign the 33-year-old wide receiver next season.

This week, he made an announcement about a new business venture that may just take the place of his NFL career. Brown announced that he was now the president of Kanye West's DONDA Sports. This announcement comes just about two weeks after he announced that he had signed with the company to be his sports agent.

He took to Instagram this week to announce his new role with the company and to say that he purchased a suite at SoFi Stadium for the Super Bowl worth over $2 million. He said that the plan is to bring children and families from the community and give them a great experience at the big game.

NFL free agency officially opens in March, and all eyes will be on Antonio Brown to see if he decides to continue his career in the league or if his new venture as president of DONDA Sports will be his new path.

