"I’ve got to earn the trust": Seahawks rookie Jalen Milroe makes his thoughts known on competing with Sam Darnold, Drew Lock

Seattle Seahawks rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe has made it clear that he understands his position in the team's depth chart.

Milroe, selected with the 92nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, joins the Seahawks as their potential future signal-caller. The pick was acquired from the Las Vegas Raiders in the Geno Smith trade.

The rookie quarterback shared his thoughts during an appearance on NFL Network.

"I'm a student of the game and I've got to earn the trust and respect of everyone in the locker room," Milroe said. "Meeting extra with the coaching staff, getting around the guys in the room, learning, growing, because no matter what work I have, I've got to be the best quarterback I can be."

NFL: NFL Draft Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

The organization signed Darnold to a three-year contract this offseason following his career year with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024. Meanwhile, Lock returned on a one-year deal to provide additional veteran presence in the quarterback room.

Jalen Milroe is a team player

Syndication: Journal Sentinel - Source: Imagn

Despite being third on the depth chart, Jalen Milroe shows no signs of disappointment. Instead, he's focused on team success rather than personal standing.

"No matter where you're at on the depth chart, we're all trying to be successful. That's something I saw and was really happy about because we have a lot of good dudes that were on the football field today," Jalen Milroe said after his first rookie minicamp practice, as reported by The Athletic insider Michael-Shawn Dugar.

The quarterback prioritizes respecting the veterans ahead of him.

"No. 1, got to pay respect to the guys in the room," Milroe emphasized. "These guys have had reps in the NFL, competed at a high level, so as a young guy, all I want to do is pay respect to the veterans."

Milroe plans to use virtual reality training to enhance his ability to read defenses and progress through his options. This is the same technique that helped Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels prepare for his Offensive Rookie of the Year season in 2024.

"Me and my new head coach [Mike Macdonald], we talked about doing that. So, from now until Game 1, I'm going to utilize [virtual reality]," Milroe said on Friday about incorporating this technology into his quarterback development plan.

Alabama's product has a stellar college résumé to bring to Seattle. With the Crimson Tide in 2024, he tallied 16 passing touchdowns to go along with 20 scores on the ground.

