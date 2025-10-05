"I've got a problem with PR team": Ex-Raiders coach slams Browns for giving Shedeur Sanders too much spotlight

Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce has expressed concerns about the Cleveland Browns’ handling of Shedeur Sanders’ publicity. Appearing on CBS Sports’ NFL Today before the Browns’ Sunday clash with the Minnesota Vikings, Pierce laid out his concerns about the team.He said:“I’ve got a problem with the locker room and the PR team with the Browns.”Pierce then went into the details of his worries, saying:“It’s a third-string quarterback being interviewed each and every week. Why? Like why? Go into the quarterback room. Go into the training room. Go somewhere else. You’re not the topic this week. Stop making it about you and make it about the team.”Shedeur Sanders has been at the center of much media attention since his selection by the Browns in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. Sanders was named the team’s third-string quarterback after a preseason battle for the starting role with four other quarterbacks.40-year-old Joe Flacco has since lost the starting role to Dillon Gabriel, who also led the Browns to a 21-17 loss on Sunday. The Browns are with a 1-4 record after Week 5, and the question going into Week 6 remains: When does Shedeur Sanders get his chance?Shedeur Sanders shouts out Dillon Gabriel ahead of his first NFL startWhile he waits for his first NFL regular-season snap, Shedeur Sanders posted a shout-out to Dillon Gabriel ahead of his first NFL start. Sanders posted a photo of himself and Gabriel in training on his Instagram story on Saturday, along with the caption “Dawgs.”Gabriel went on to complete 19 of 33 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns as the Browns recorded their fourth defeat of the season. With a relatively solid defense, Kevin Stefanski’s side needs to unlock its offense.The two-time AP NFL Coach of the Year had his hands full making a decision on which quarterback to keep or discard during the preseason. With Flacco’s leadership under center having been disappointing, he decided to turn to one of the two rookie quarterbacks that make up his quarterback room.Following Sunday’s loss to the Vikings, Stefanski’s most pressing decision will be whether to stick with Gabriel or finally hand Sanders his first NFL minutes. The Browns face the Pittsburgh Steelers next in a must-win encounter for the Browns. It is equally an important game for Stefanski, who is in dire need of a solution to his team’s dismal form.