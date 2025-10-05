  • home icon
  • "I've got a problem with PR team": Ex-Raiders coach slams Browns for giving Shedeur Sanders too much spotlight

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Oct 05, 2025 17:30 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions - Source: Imagn
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions - Source: Imagn

Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce has expressed concerns about the Cleveland Browns’ handling of Shedeur Sanders’ publicity. Appearing on CBS Sports’ NFL Today before the Browns’ Sunday clash with the Minnesota Vikings, Pierce laid out his concerns about the team.

He said:

“I’ve got a problem with the locker room and the PR team with the Browns.”
Pierce then went into the details of his worries, saying:

“It’s a third-string quarterback being interviewed each and every week. Why? Like why? Go into the quarterback room. Go into the training room. Go somewhere else. You’re not the topic this week. Stop making it about you and make it about the team.”

Shedeur Sanders has been at the center of much media attention since his selection by the Browns in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. Sanders was named the team’s third-string quarterback after a preseason battle for the starting role with four other quarterbacks.

40-year-old Joe Flacco has since lost the starting role to Dillon Gabriel, who also led the Browns to a 21-17 loss on Sunday. The Browns are with a 1-4 record after Week 5, and the question going into Week 6 remains: When does Shedeur Sanders get his chance?

Shedeur Sanders shouts out Dillon Gabriel ahead of his first NFL start

While he waits for his first NFL regular-season snap, Shedeur Sanders posted a shout-out to Dillon Gabriel ahead of his first NFL start. Sanders posted a photo of himself and Gabriel in training on his Instagram story on Saturday, along with the caption “Dawgs.”

Gabriel went on to complete 19 of 33 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns as the Browns recorded their fourth defeat of the season. With a relatively solid defense, Kevin Stefanski’s side needs to unlock its offense.

The two-time AP NFL Coach of the Year had his hands full making a decision on which quarterback to keep or discard during the preseason. With Flacco’s leadership under center having been disappointing, he decided to turn to one of the two rookie quarterbacks that make up his quarterback room.

Following Sunday’s loss to the Vikings, Stefanski’s most pressing decision will be whether to stick with Gabriel or finally hand Sanders his first NFL minutes. The Browns face the Pittsburgh Steelers next in a must-win encounter for the Browns. It is equally an important game for Stefanski, who is in dire need of a solution to his team’s dismal form.

Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode Akinwumi

Twitter icon

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

