"I’ve just been kind of struggling": Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly reveals reason for taking break with one of her "babies"

LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, announced that she’s taking a month-long break from her podcast, “The Morning After,” to focus on her mental health and family. During Thursday’s episode, Kelly said:

“I wanted to let you guys know that I will be taking a break for about a month. I’ve just been kind of struggling (with) where I see this thing going. Obviously, I have four daughters and a husband and this podcast is another one of my babies and I love it a lot, but not as much as them. It has been taking more time than I’ve wanted it to.

"And so … (I’m) going to take this month and put (my) heads together and kind of see where to take it from here.”

She added that she started this podcast to create a supportive community where people can accept failure and lean on each other, rather than judge. She hopes the podcast has been a source of laughter and comfort for listeners as well.

Kelly and Matthew met at the University of Georgia, he was the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback, and she was a cheerleader. They married in 2015 and have four daughters: twin Sawyer and Chandler (born March 2017), Hunter (August 2018) and Tyler (June 2020).

Kelly hasn’t yet told Matthew Stafford about the break

Kelly further talked about reassessing the direction of the show, which has undergone some recent changes she did not elaborate on. She also shared that she hasn’t told Matthew Stafford about the decision yet.

“My husband doesn’t even know about this. I’m sure this will come as a surprise to him as well. I need to do this for myself first and also for everyone that surrounds me.

"I love you guys and I’m so grateful for everything that you have given me, which is honestly support and laughter through the DMs and making me feel seen and understood as a mom that struggles.”

Meanwhile, Matthew Stafford has recorded eight touchdowns for 1,114 yards and two interceptions through four games this season. The Rams will next face the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday at home.

