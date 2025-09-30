"I’ve never been a part of a tie": George Pickens makes candid admission on Cowboys vs. Packers Week 4 showdown

George Pickens had the best game of his young career with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The wide receiver built on his Week 2 and Week 3 performance against the New York Giants and Chicago Bears, respectively, putting up a show against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4.

Pickens played a big role in the 40-40 tie between the Cowboys and Packers in one of the best games of the 2025 NFL season. After scoring a field goal each in overtime, the two NFC rivals ended a terrific game on a high note.

In the wake of the game, George Pickens admitted he didn't know that NFL games could end in a tie. In his mind, they would continue to play until a winner was crowned.

“I’ve never been a part of a tie in my life. I didn’t even know football worked like that. I thought we just would start another quarter right now and keep going. But a tie? That’s a first time, yeah.”

Pickens played at a high level, catching eight passes on 11 targets for 134 yards and two touchdowns. He led the Cowboys' offense a week after WR1 CeeDee Lamb picked up a high-ankle sprain against the Bears.

He landed in Dallas in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the results have been very positive for the "Lone Star."

Jerry Jones says George Pickens is part of the Cowboys' plans

Four games into the season, George Pickens has made a strong impact on the Dallas Cowboys. The former Steeler has impressed many within the franchise, including owner Jerry Jones. On Tuesday, Jones announced that Pickens is part of the team's plans and they are preparing to keep him for the long run.

“He’s an exemplary teammate," Jones said, via 105.3 The Fan.

"He’s exemplary in his work preparation. You can see the results of that out there Sunday. I’m proud to tell you that we’ve got some outstanding structure in our cap space that will allow us to do a lot of things that I didn’t think (we could) at this time last year. We got it. We paid a price for it. We can do it now."

The Cowboys will return to action against the struggling New York Jets on Sunday, hoping to get the second win of the season against a team that has yet to inaugurate the win column under Aaron Glenn.

