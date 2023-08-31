“I’ve seen enough”: Skip Bayless backtracks on Dak Prescott, demotes Cowboys QB to 9th on top 10 QBs list

Dallas Cowboys superfan Skip Bayless has been known to criticize Dak Prescott before, and now he's admitting that he doesn't love the quarterback. He dropped him to ninth in his top 10 QB list. That's respectable, but not from perhaps the biggest Cowboys fan in the world.

Prescott has drawn ire from the fan base, led chiefly by Bayless. His lack of big game wins and his propensity for turning the ball over (in 2022 at least) has left many fans unhappy.

On Undisputed, Bayless criticized Prescott, saying he believes Ezekiel Elliott is more responsible for the Cowboys offensive success since 2016:

"I have seen enough. I have tried and tried and tried some more to love this man. I loved him from the start, but I look back now and I think maybe Zeke had more to do with it than I gave Zeke credit for... In the biggest picture, I believe he is just good enough to leave us frustrated as Cowboys fans."

He continued, saying Prescott wasn't bad enough to remove from the lineup, but wasn't good enough to take the team where they need to go:

"I believe he's just good enough to keep his job. He's fringey top 10, you could make eight case, nine case, whatever. It's just good enough so that you say, 'We gotta give him another contract' and give me another heartache."

Prescott is far too inconsistent for Bayless. He's got the talent, as evidenced by his numbers and his play throughout the years, but when it comes down to it, Bayless and other Cowboy fans do not have faith in him.

How many preseason wins does Dak Prescott have with the Cowboys?

Under Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys have not been world-beaters during the preseason. This is a time of year when wins don't really matter, but nevertheless. Dallas only earned one win this preseason, in the finale over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dak Prescott with Trey Lance

In 2022, they went 2-1, defeating the Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks. In 2021, they lost all four games. The year before, there was no preseason due to COVID.

In 2019, they earned wins over the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams. The year prior saw four losses once more. In 2017, they defeated the Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders.

