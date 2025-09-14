"I don't wanna go where the war's at": Lamar Jackson opens up about NFL expanding to international games

Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens played their last international game against the Tennessee Titans in 2023. The quarterback won't be travelling to another continent this year either.

Ad

The two-time NFL MVP made an appearance on the "Sundae Conversations" YouTube Channel and shared his stance on the NFL expanding to international games.

"I mean, it's pretty cool, you know, just putting our names out there in different countries or other people who are fans of the game get to see us play," Jackson said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Ravens QB was asked where he would not like to play.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Where they're having wars," Jackson replied. "I don't want to go anywhere where there's wars at, you know ... I'd rather stay in the US and let them, you know, sort everything out."

Ad

The NFL's international series kicked off this year with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Los Angeles Chargers at Corinthians Arena in Brazil on September 5.

Six more international games are planned for the 2025 NFL season: Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin (Sep. 28), Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns in London (Oct. 5), Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets in London (Oct. 12), Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London (Oct. 19), Atlanta Falcons vs. Indianapolis Colts in Berlin (Nov. 9), and Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphins in Madrid (Nov.16).

Ad

Lamar Jackson set to go up against Joe Flacco in Week 2

The Ravens will host the Cleveland Browns in their second game of the season. Lamar Jackson replaced Joe Flacco as the Ravens' starting QB in 2018 after the latter picked up a hip injury. Flacco was later released and had multiple small stints with the Jets, Eagles, Browns and Colts before returning to Cleveland yet again.

Ad

The veteran will lead the charge as the Browns hope to bounce back from last week's loss. Flacco opened up about his relationship with Jackson.

"We don't stay in touch, but we saw each other a couple years," Flacco said. "I think we put a smile on each other's faces. I enjoy being with him. ... When we see each other, it'll be like right back in 2018."

The Ravens are also coming off a loss to the Buffalo Bills that saw them at the receiving end of one of the best comebacks in league history. Both teams would hope to return to winning ways and avoid the dreaded 0-2 start on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.