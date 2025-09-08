  • home icon
  Lamar Jackson makes his feelings known on Derrick Henry's fourth-quarter fumble after losing 41-40 to Bills

Lamar Jackson makes his feelings known on Derrick Henry's fourth-quarter fumble after losing 41-40 to Bills

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Sep 08, 2025 17:13 GMT
Lamar Jackson makes his feelings known on Derrick Henry
Lamar Jackson makes his feelings known on Derrick Henry's fourth-quarter fumble after losing 41-40 to Bills - Getty

Derrick Henry will get questions about his age for the rest of his football career. However, for most of the Baltimore Ravens-Buffalo Bills showdown, those questions were silenced entirely as the nearly 32-year-old Henry ripped off big play after big play.

Of course, perhaps the biggest moment that many will remember was a costly fumble near the end of the game that allowed the Buffalo Bills to finish a 15-point comeback in primetime on Sunday Night Football.

Asked about what Lamar Jackson had to say about Henry's fumble and what he said to the back, Jackson was amicable about the situation, per a September 8 X Ravens post via Fox Sports: NFL.

"Told him 'let that go,' he done did enough for us, you scored like 50 yards one time, popped another one like he was just going off, but things happen. Unfortunately, that happened at the wrong time, but I'm not going to knock him for that. I fumbled in the playoffs, he knows, it is what it is," Jackson said.
Before the fumble, the back rushed 18 times for 169 yards and two touchdowns. Derrick Henry's turnover ruined what had likely felt like sweet revenge after the Ravens succumbed 27-25 to Josh Allen in January 2025.

Many called the game the MVP Bowl, and not only did Jackson go home due to Allen in the game, he also lost the MVP vote to the quarterback not long after. Henry had his own response to his mistake.

Derrick Henry speaks out about devastating fumble that spoiled Ravens' Week 1

Derrick Henry at Baltimore Ravens v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty
Derrick Henry at Baltimore Ravens v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty

The Baltimore Ravens' signature ball carrier was asked in the locker room about the fumble at 11:25 PM local time, per a September 7 video posted on X by Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley. Henry spoke frankly about what happened.

"First of all, I gotta take care of the ball. Told my teammates, 'put the loss on me' I own it like a man. ... [Gotta] keep it high and tight and [got] lackidasical, they made a play. ... Put the loss on me. I take care of the ball, I feel like it would be a different situation but as far as offense, we just gotta execute... we didn't do as well at the end. We gotta look at the film and correct it."
The Ravens will face the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 in what could be another bruising affair. The game will take places in less than seven days on Sunday, September 14, leaving little time to stew on the mistake. Of course, it isn't all grim. Henry earned 9.4 yards per carry and put himself on pace to have another year well past 1,000 yards, so it wasn't all bad news.

That said, Derrick Henry appears to be locked in and appears to be hungry to erase what happened at the end of Week 1, 2025.

Ian Van Roy

Ian Van Roy

Edited by Ian Van Roy
