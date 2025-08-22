"I don't want you to call anymore": Jerry Jones exposes Micah Parsons over Cowboys contract negotiations amid beef with agent David Mulugheta

Jerry Jones has publicly called out star defensive end Micah Parsons in the middle of ongoing contract extension talks with the Dallas Cowboys.Jones appeared on Stephen A. Smith’s podcast today, where he revealed that Parsons personally reached out to him during negotiations—and then abruptly told him to stop calling.&quot;He called me. 'I'm coming in.' He wanted to talk. We negotiate, we go back and forth. We come through, we go the next day, we negotiate. Get it all done. I get a call. 'I don't want you to call me anymore,' Micah [says].&quot;His agent calls. He says, 'We need to start a negotiation with Micah.' I say, 'Well, we have negotiated. We'll send you over the deal. Proverbially, just keep it. Imma tell you where to put it, but just keep it. 'We're going to start our negotiation,' [he says]. Okay? We've had that negotiation. Period.&quot;Tension has been steadily growing between the Cowboys’ front office and Parsons’ representatives. Reports indicated that Jones initially attempted to strike a deal directly with Parsons without his agent, David Mulugheta, present. According to some accounts, Jones and Parsons even reached a “handshake deal” of sorts between themselves.However, once Mulugheta learned of the arrangement, the deal was scrapped and negotiations were reset. In early August, Parsons released an official statement on social media declaring his desire to be traded from Dallas, citing disrespect in the way the situation had been handled.Jones has since suggested that the trade request is merely part of Parsons and his camp’s negotiation strategy. Despite the public standoff, the Cowboys have shown no interest in moving their former first-round pick.Can Dallas extend Parsons before Week One?NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys - Source: ImagnAs of now, no agreement has been reached. Parsons has been present for training camp practices and walkthroughs, but he has not participated in team drills. Officially, Parsons has pointed to back tightness as the reason for his limited activity. However, many around the league believe his absence is tied more to the contract dispute than to any lingering physical issue.With time running short, the Cowboys face pressure to secure a deal with their defensive cornerstone before the season begins. Parsons’ presence on the field will be critical to their success in 2025, and Dallas cannot afford to see the standoff drag on into the regular season.The Cowboys are set to open their season on September 4 against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in a primetime divisional showdown.