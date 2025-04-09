“I want that smoke”: Ben Johnson challenges ex-boss Dan Campbell and other NFC North HCs

Ben Johnson stayed in the same division. He also stayed in the same state as Dan Campbell. However, he switched teams, joining the rival of the Lions. He had opportunities to join a number of different franchises, but he elected to stay in the cage with Campbell. He also will face the familiar Packers and Vikings twice per season.

While familiar, all three foes are stiff competition, with all three franchises making the playoffs in 2024. According to an April 8 New York Times article, team chairman George McCaskey revealed what Johnson said about facing Dan Campbell, Matt LaFleur, and Kevin O'Connell. He wanted the challenge.

“[Johnson] said, ‘I want that smoke,’” George McCaskey revealed.

Well, now he has the smoke. Johnson, armed with Caleb Williams, DJ Moore, D'Andre Swift, and whoever the Bears select in the NFL Draft will vie in one of the most difficult divisions in the NFL.

Johnson will also be tasked with teaching the team how to win. Since 2019, the Bears' best record was 8-8 in 2020. The team's most recent playoff win was in 2010. Not only will Johnson need to learn quickly as a rookie head coach, but he will also need to take on veterans who have been at it for most, if not all, of the 2020s.

Ben Johnson's previous direct shot at Matt LaFleur shows confidence

Ben Johnson at 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

Of course, Caleb Williams' new head coach didn't keep his confidence behind closed doors.

The new Chicago Bears head coach was openly vocal about his history coaching against Matt LaFleur. According to Detroit Free Press via Pro Football Talk, Johnson called out LaFleur, reminding him of his record against Johnson's Lions in recent memory.

"To be quite frank with you, I kind of enjoyed beating Matt LaFleur twice a year.”

This goes to show that Ben Johnson exudes confidence about his position. Of course, the NFL only hires employees and promotes players and coaches on a hot streak, so Johnson's confidence isn't rare. However, his choice to openly call out his opponents behind closed doors and when speaking with the press is a line few cross.

Most head coaches are complimentary of their opposition to avoid giving extra motivation to the other side. However, Ben Johnson appears to be willing to throw that logic aside.

The next time Caleb Williams faces Jared Goff, Jordan Love, or JJ McCarthy, it could come with fireworks at the head coach's podium.

