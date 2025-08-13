“I went over there pushed him" - Jalen Ramsey recalls fiery on-field scuffle with ex-Ravens WR Steve Smith Sr. 9 years after their infamous feud

Current Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey recalled his infamous feud with Steve Smith Sr., who was part of the Baltimore Ravens in 2016. Ramsey, who was with the Jacksonville Jaguars at the time, shared some details about what really happened between him and the former wide receiver that night.

On "The Pivot Podcast," the star cornerback said the veteran pushed one of his teammates at the end of a play, and he confronted him. The two got into an argument, but the game continued. After the match-up, Smith went to Ramsey and gave him some advice, but the defensive star shrugged him off by laughing at him.

"He pushed one of our nickels at the end of the play," Ramsey said (24:22). "That was my moment. So, I went over there, pushed him, boom, boom, boom. And then it was like a little smaller scuffle. Nothing crazy. Y'all know football scuffles. It got broken up. At the end of the game, that's why he came up to me. His exact words were, 'Yo youngin, you straight, but you better watch who you talking to.' And I started laughing at him.'"

Today, Jalen Ramsey is part of the Steelers, while Steve Smith Sr. retired at the end of the 2016 season.

Steelers' linebacker T.J. Watt praises Jalen Ramsey

The Steelers had a massive offseason. They added top names to their star-studded lineup like NFL veteran Aaron Rodgers, Jalen Ramsey and T.J. Watt. The franchise traded Ramsey from the Miami Dolphins for Minkah Fitzpatrick and signed Watt to a three-year deal worth $123 million.

Watt appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" last month and praised Ramsey's ability to adapt on the field:

"It's been huge," Watt said. "And it goes both ways. I mean, he's the Swiss Army knife of our defense right now. You're going to see him play in every position. You're going to see him play a man. And any time those guys lock down just for an extra half a second, we love it because it allows us to get to the quarterback."

It'll be interesting to see how far the new-looking Pittsburgh goes in the 2025 NFL season.

