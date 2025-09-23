"I will never forgive y'all": Ex-Fox analyst Joy Taylor reacts to Donald Trump blaming Tylenol for Autism in press conference with RFK Jr.

Former Fox analyst Joy Taylor slammed US President Donald Trump for linking Tylenol to autism on Monday. During his news conference with US health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at the White House, Trump was direct in his comments on the painkiller acetaminophen, also known as Tylenol.

"I want to say it like it is, don't take Tylenol. Don't take it," Trump said. "Other things that we recommend, or certainly I do anyway, is ... don't let them pump your baby up with the largest pile of stuff you've ever seen in your life."

When Taylor caught wind of Trump linking Tylenol to autism, she hit back at the President via her Instagram story. Taylor posted a link to the article done by "People" and made her feelings clear about Trump's comments.

“I will never forgive y'all for making me live through this dumba*s timeline.” Taylor wrote on her IG story.

Image via joytalortalks Instagram

Despite Trump's comments on Tylenol, many researchers who study autism have cautioned that there is not enough data to link autism to the drug.

Joy Taylor opens up on her exit from Fox Sports after sexual misconduct allegation

Former Fos Sports analyst Joy Taylor - Source: Getty

During an appearance on Cam Newton's "Funky Friday" podcast last month, Joy Taylor opened up on her exit from FS1.

“I'm much better now than I was obviously at the beginning of the year," she told Newton around the 32-minute mark in the video below. "It's been a unique experience for me in my life. I've been through a lot of s*it in my life, but this one was different."

In January this year, former Fox Sports staff member Noushin Faraji accused Taylor of getting her role as the moderator on "Undisputed" because of her alleged relationship with then-Fox Sports executive Charlie Dixon. However, Taylor denied the allegations.

In July, Fox fired Taylor. However, the NFL analyst denied any connection between her lawsuit and getting fired from the network.

