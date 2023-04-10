“I will see you again in Heaven”- Randi Mahomes pays emotional tribute to Patrick Mahomes’ grandmother

Patrick Mahomes' family is mourning the loss of his grandmother, Debbie Bates, as she passed away on Wednesday, April 5th. She was the mother of Randi Mahomes, the mother of the NFL quarterback.

A memorial is being held in Henderson, Texas to celebrate Debbie's life on Monday. The news of the death was shared by Angie Savoy, who's a member of the family.

"Well, we are getting ready to make the long journey to Texas. Yes, it is a sad day, having gained an AMAZING angel yesterday. Our aunt Debbie Martin will truly be missed by many. She loved her family and we all loved her. I'm sending many prayers to my cousins Jill Martin, Joey Martin, Lori Wilson, Randi Mahomes, Uncle Randy, and all her grandchildren."

Randi has also shared a powerful goodbye message on her Instagram with many pictures of her mother with her sons and other happy moments.

Patrick Mahomes is spending most of his offseason with his family

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have been enjoying life to the fullest in recent months. As the quarterback won the second Super Bowl of his career in February, the couple also celebrated the birth of their second child, Bronze, on November 28.

Brittany has been posting a ton of things about their family recently, from pictures of her four-month-old son to their daughter sitting in the quarterback's chair on a filming set. Dogs also feature a lot, even though they have their own Instagram account.

The quarterback continues to be one of the NFL's most in-form superstars. Meanwhile, his wife took a step down from social media in 2022 after constantly being in the news over her posts. She drew opposition from fans following some of her takes on her husband's performances and the criticisms he received throughout the season.

When she returned, during the 2022-23 playoffs, fans were quick to remind her of an incident when she threw champagne at other fans in the freezing cold.

The backlash then was massive and led to Brittany and Patrick's brother, Jackson, leaving social media for a while due to tremendous criticism. Jackson's TikTok also played a part in this.

