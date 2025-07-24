  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Playoffs
  • "I will take it": Gabe Davis opens up on joining Josh Allen's Bills after being released by Jaguars

"I will take it": Gabe Davis opens up on joining Josh Allen's Bills after being released by Jaguars

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified Jul 24, 2025 19:49 GMT
Las Vegas Raiders v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty
Las Vegas Raiders v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty

Gabe Davis has had a difficult past year and a half. After signing a three year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars worth $39 million, Davis was released this offseason after only one campaign with the club. He finished his only season in Jacksonville with 20 receptions for 239 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Ad

Although his tenure with the Jaguars was disappointing, Davis was great as a member of the Buffalo Bills between the 2020 and 2023 season's. Davis averaged 40.75 receptions, 682.5 receiving yards, and 6.75 receiving touchdowns per season with the Bills. Furthermore, he showed a great connection with superstar QB Josh Allen and was a major playoff contributor for the Bills.

Now a free agent, Davis discussed whether he would consider returning to Buffalo this year with NFL analyst Kay Adams.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I'm open to whatever I feel like is the best option. If Buffalo is that best option, obviously, I will take it. So, that's definitely something that I will do. I know the system very well, I know the guys very well. And, I feel like I can contribute big there like I have in the past. So, Buffalo definitely could be a team that I end up being on." Davis said on July 24.
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Is Gabe Davis a good fit for the Buffalo Bills?

Although the time was right for Davis to depart Buffalo prior to the start of last season, he may be a good fit for the Bills now in 2025. Buffalo does have numerous talented wide receivers, yet most do not have the contested catch abilities and playoff resume that Davis does.

Furthermore, Davis has an established connection with Josh Allen, something that could be very useful for the Bills in times with the game on the line. Buffalo's only real offensive weakness comes at the receiver position and not having a true alpha WR1. While Davis is unlikely to be that at this point in his career, he would unquestionably be another reliable and talented option for Josh Allen on the outside.

About the author
Joshua Gillesby

Joshua Gillesby

Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.

Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.

His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.

Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science.

Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Joshua Gillesby
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications