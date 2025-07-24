"I will take it": Gabe Davis opens up on joining Josh Allen's Bills after being released by Jaguars

Gabe Davis has had a difficult past year and a half. After signing a three year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars worth $39 million, Davis was released this offseason after only one campaign with the club. He finished his only season in Jacksonville with 20 receptions for 239 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.Although his tenure with the Jaguars was disappointing, Davis was great as a member of the Buffalo Bills between the 2020 and 2023 season's. Davis averaged 40.75 receptions, 682.5 receiving yards, and 6.75 receiving touchdowns per season with the Bills. Furthermore, he showed a great connection with superstar QB Josh Allen and was a major playoff contributor for the Bills.Now a free agent, Davis discussed whether he would consider returning to Buffalo this year with NFL analyst Kay Adams.&quot;I'm open to whatever I feel like is the best option. If Buffalo is that best option, obviously, I will take it. So, that's definitely something that I will do. I know the system very well, I know the guys very well. And, I feel like I can contribute big there like I have in the past. So, Buffalo definitely could be a team that I end up being on.&quot; Davis said on July 24.Is Gabe Davis a good fit for the Buffalo Bills?Although the time was right for Davis to depart Buffalo prior to the start of last season, he may be a good fit for the Bills now in 2025. Buffalo does have numerous talented wide receivers, yet most do not have the contested catch abilities and playoff resume that Davis does.Furthermore, Davis has an established connection with Josh Allen, something that could be very useful for the Bills in times with the game on the line. Buffalo's only real offensive weakness comes at the receiver position and not having a true alpha WR1. While Davis is unlikely to be that at this point in his career, he would unquestionably be another reliable and talented option for Josh Allen on the outside.