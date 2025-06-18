Former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs apologized to the victim's families, as he wishes he could turn back time and not do it.

Ruggs was drafted 12th overall by Vegas in 2020. However, in November 2021, Ruggs was involved in a high-speed crash that caused twenty-three-year-old Tina Tintor and her golden retriever Max to be burned to death.

The receiver was charged with driving under the influence, resulting in death, and reckless driving. He was sentenced on August 9, 2023, to spend between three and ten years at High Desert State Prison in Nevada.

As Ruggs is eligible for parole in 2026, he got a special release to speak at an event and apologized to the victim's families for his actions.

"I wish I could turn back the hands of time," Ruggs said. "I would love for them to meet the real Henry Ruggs and not the one that was escaping from something. I sincerely apologize for not only being a part of that situation, but the fact that ... my face is always in the news. My face is always in the newspaper.

"So they have to constantly be reminded of the situation, and be reminded of me and see those memories have to continue to rise because of all of the fanbase and notoriety that I have, which I never asked for -- I never liked. I would just tell them that I deeply apologize for just being a part of that and I wish that they could meet the real Henry Ruggs and not one who was just running away from everything."

Before the crash, Ruggs and his girlfriend were seen drinking at a TopGolf location. The receiver was driving 156 miles per hour (251 km/h) at the time of the crash and refused to take a sobriety test.

Henry Ruggs is hopeful to have another NFL shot

Once Henry Ruggs is out of jail, he is hopeful he can get another shot in the NFL.

The star receiver believes he has learned a lot in prison and has evolved as a person. With that, he's hopeful he can have a second chance and get another crack at the NFL.

"Yes, I would love to," Ruggs said, via 247Sports. "I'm in this newfound spiritual space, and I'm confident in who I am and what I can do, so, when the time comes, I'm sure I'll be ready.

"I don't feel like I ended on the terms that are meaningful to me and my core values. I would love to play again, and what better place to do it than where I started? Not to mention, I was the first-ever pick in Las Vegas."

In parts of two seasons with the Raiders, Ruggs recorded 50 receptions for 921 yards and 4 touchdowns.

