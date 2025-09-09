"I wish Jalen Carter spit on you": Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly jokingly drags Rams QB in 'Spitgate' controversy as suspension looms for Eagles DT

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly Stafford, made a sarcastic comment on Tuesday after Jalen Carter’s controversial ejection for spitting on Dak Prescott.

“I honestly walked up to Matthew and was like, ‘Could you have gotten in his face before the game?’" Kelly said, via "The Morning After." "That’s the guy who tackled Matthew to end it for the Rams. So I was like, ‘Damn, I wish he (Jalen Carter) would have spit on you.’”

The wife of the LA Rams quarterback poked fun at how Carter’s ejection could have helped the team last season.

Carter sacked Stafford in a key moment during the Eagles’ playoff, and Kelly has not forgotten about it. She also threw in some wordplay.

"the spit spat around the world," Kelly said.

Matthew joined in.

"a little football phlegm instead of football foreplay,” Matthew said.

Carter was ejected just six seconds into Thursday's matchup. After the game, the defensive tackle apologized publicly.

“It was a mistake that happened on my side," Carter said. "It won’t happen again. I feel bad for my teammates and the fans out there.”

He was also asked if he’s worried about getting a suspension.

“If I get that text or that call and have that conversation, we’ll handle it then,” Carter said.

Carter has not received any punishment from the NFL, but the league has not closed the door either.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio on Monday, suspension is still being considered and the final decision is expected soon. Additionally, the NFL may issue a fine of $57,222, which equals to his one game pay.

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly cracks “Cowboy” joke after Rams QB hits a milestone

After Matthew Stafford reached the 60,000 career passing yards milestone on Sunday, his wife, Kelly Stafford, celebrated.

Kelly reshared the Rams’ post about Matthew's achievement and added a caption.

“I still prefer Cowboy Matthew. But 60K Matthew is nice too," Kelly wrote.

It referenced to his early days with Detroit, where fans often called him “Cowboy Matthew” because of his Texas roots.

Matthew reached the mark during the Rams’ 14-9 win over the Texans, and became just the 10th quarterback in NFL history to do so.

He added 245 yards in that game.

