“I was worried”: Micah Parsons reveals biggest stress factor during Cowboys contract standoff with Jerry Jones

The Dallas Cowboys traded superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday. As part of the trade, Dallas received defensive tackle Kenny Clark and first-round draft picks in 2026 and 2027 from Green Bay.On Friday, Parsons expressed his relief and excitement at joining the Packers, especially after a lengthy contract standoff with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.&quot;It's obviously not what I wanted,&quot; Parsons said. &quot;I think, during my career, I've played through so many different obstacles and things like that. Like, every opportunity is a great opportunity. That's kind of how I look at it. I did not want to be in a position where I was missing opportunities.&quot;Not only to feed my family. Them guys wanted me on the field as bad as I wanted to be on the field. They look at me as (a) big brother, like, 'He needs to be out there, I know we know we can win with him, I know what he can do out there.' So, yeah, I was worried about that, but now that's resolved.&quot;Parsons handed in a trade request on Aug. 1. However, Dallas did not want to part ways with the player, nor offer him his desired contract at the time.Eventually, with just a week before the Cowboys begin their regular season, Parsons was traded to Green Bay.Micah Parsons signs blockbuster contract with Packers to become highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL historyNFL: Former Dallas Cowboys DE Micah Parsons - Source: ImagnAfter being traded to the Packers, Micah Parsons signed a reported four-year, $188 million deal with the franchise. The deal makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.Parsons posted 256 tackles, 52.5 sacks, nine pass deflections, nine forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown in four years with the Cowboys. He also earned a Pro Bowl honor in each season at Dallas.Parsons is expected to make his debut for Green Bay in the team's Week 1 game against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7