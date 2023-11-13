Ian Rapoport delivers update on Deshaun Watson’s latest injury after 'walking boot' sighting

Deshaun Watson's health was a topic of discussion again as the Cleveland Browns quarterback was seen limping at times in his team's victory over the Baltimore Ravens. On Monday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport delivered an update on the quarterback that might reassure some fans but still doesn't guarantee 100% fitness. Here's how he put it on Good Morning Football:

"[00:00:34] He never had any doubt he would come back in, but he was doing his postgame interview and finished the game in a walking boot. A lot of times that is a precaution. So no real need for an alarm here, but at least something to watch throughout the week. [00:00:34]"

Overall, it has been a painful season for the Browns quarterback on multiple fronts. Watson has already missed time to due a right shoulder injury this season and likely will be back on the injury report once again this week. The good news is that the biggest injury facing him right now appears to be unrelated to the one that caused him to miss multiple weeks earlier this season.

Many would agree that the experience with the quarterback hasn't quite lived up to expectations. He has thrown for seven touchdowns and four interceptions. While he has gone 5-1 this season as a starting quarterback, most agree he hasn't done it with flash; at least, not up to the level of the first fully guaranteed quarterback contract in NFL history.

Exploring Deshaun Watson's contract

Deshaun Watson at Arizona Cardinals v Cleveland Browns

The quarterback is currently playing on a five-year, $230 million contract, which will pay him the full amount regardless of any event. Every other NFL contract has allowed for situations where money can be left in the team's pocket. For example, Patrick Mahomes' deal, while longer in scale and bigger in size, is not fully guaranteed.

The deal runs through 2026 and unless the NFL ceases to exist, the quarterback will get every penny.

Analysing Deshaun Watson's production

Deshaun Watson at Cleveland Browns v Seattle Seahawks

The team and its fanbase was originally hoping to get a version of the quarterback from 2020 when he threw for 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions in his final season with JJ Watt.

Last year, Watson threw for seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six games. This year, he has thrown for almost the exact same number of touchdowns and interceptions in the same number of games. Unless he hits a new gear, this might be the height of the Watson experience for the Cleveland Browns this season.

Keep in mind, the team could likely have had Baker Mayfield for cheaper, who has thrown for 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. Even with Watson potentially acting as a step down from a production standpoint, Browns fans might be able to live with it if their 5-1 record can be stretched over the course of the season.

