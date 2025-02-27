Ian Rapoport recalls aftermath of viral conflict with NFL insider Jordan Schultz

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport became the center of his public showdown with FOX Sports reporter Jordan Schultz. The encounter happened at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday in Indianapolis.

They were engaged in a shouting match that allegedly ended with security stepping in.

Interviewing on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday, Rapoport discussed its aftermath.

"So last night when it all broke, everyone in the world texted me, wanting to know the details and it was all out there," Rapoport said. "(Mike) Florio basically had the whole story and there's not much to add. And then I woke up this morning and everyone in the world has texted me."

The encounter reportedly occurred in a Starbucks located within the JW Marriott. Several witnesses witnessed Schultz confronting Rapoport when he was talking with an agent. Based on Mike Florio's coverage of Pro Football Talk, the altercation was sufficiently serious for NFL Security to take statements from some of the witnesses.

Ian Rapoport-Schultz tensions brewing over Tom Brady-Matthew Stafford report

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

The confrontation seemed to be the result of dueling accounts of a meeting between LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and La Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady in Montana.

Schultz had broken the news of the meeting on Thursday, implying that it was intentional amid speculation that Stafford could be requesting a trade. Ian Rapoport then toned down the report, describing it as a spontaneous, random meeting.

As Florio reported, when Schultz came to Rapoport and told him they needed to speak, Rapoport refused. The interaction allegedly escalated further, with Schultz leveling accusations that Rapoport deemed baseless. It became heated that Rapoport told Schultz to back off and the situation was subsequently reported to NFL Security.

Brady's long-time agent, Don Yee, subsequently shot down Schultz's early reporting as false.

"I know that reporters sometimes make mistakes in their haste, but this story's inaccurate," Yee said on Wednesday, via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

For Rapoport, the incident caused a huge distraction with his phone ringing nonstop from colleagues who wanted to get his story.

