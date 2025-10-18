Ian Rapoport reveals Dolphins' stance on Jaylen Waddle trade ahead of Week 7 game vs. Browns

NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed where the Miami Dolphins stand regarding Jaylen Waddle's future with the franchise. The veteran wide receiver has ignited trade rumors amid a 1-5 start to the season that has seen Tua Tagovailoa struggle, Tyreek Hill suffering a season-ending injury and Mike McDaniel reportedly on the hot seat.

Waddle could be on the move amid a disappointing season, with the New York Giants being mentioned as a potential landing spot for the five-year veteran. Rapoport shared the latest intel around the league on Saturday, revealing that the Dolphins aren't actively looking to ship Waddle.

"Several teams have called the Dolphins about star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, and sources say those teams have been told Miami has no interest in trading him. Similar to Simmons for Tennessee, dealing Waddle would signal a look to the future rather than trying to win now. While things can change, it seems far more likely Miami would be willing to deal an edge rusher (perhaps Matt Judon, Bradley Chubb or even Jaelan Phillips)," Rapoport wrote.

Jaylen Waddle has played in all six Dolphins games this season, catching 29 passes for 390 yards and three touchdowns. Without Hill on the field, he should see more targets moving forward, but his future could be away from Florida if the current situation explodes.

Jaylen Waddle ignited trade speculation with cryptic post featuring Bills

The rumors surrounding Jaylen Waddle started when the 26-year-old wideout posted a cryptic photo on social media. Waddle shared a carousel post on Instagram ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, which included a picture of himself walking on the field with the Buffalo Bills logo on the back.

Before that, Waddle had been strongly linked with a move to the New York Giants. The NFC East franchise is reportedly looking to add a wide receiver to pair with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart after second-year receiver Malik Nabers suffered a season-ending injury.

The Bills have struggled to find a true WR1 this season, as Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and Joshua Palmer have failed to rise to the occasion. Time will tell how this situation ends, but it doesn't seem like Waddle will miss suitors.

Miami is anything but eliminated from playoff contention, and it looks like they won't give up until the wheels fall off. The 2025 trade deadline is set for Nov. 4.

