  Jaylen Waddle ignites speculation on trade to divisional rival with cryptic post amid rumors around Dolphins WR

Jaylen Waddle ignites speculation on trade to divisional rival with cryptic post amid rumors around Dolphins WR

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 17, 2025 11:25 GMT
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has been linked with a move away from Miami ahead of the trade deadline. The 26-year-old ignited speculations of a move to AFC East rivals, the Buffalo Bills with a cryptic post.

Ahead of the Dolphins' Week 7 clash against the Cleveland Browns, Waddle shared a carousel post on Instagram. One of pictures had him standing in front of the Bills logo. The Miami WR captioned his post with four dots.

Waddle's post comes at the time when the Miami WR has been strongly linked with a move to the New York Giants. The Giants are reportedly looking to pair Waddle with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart after injury tonstar wide receiver Malik Nabers, who suffered an ACL injury and has been ruled out for the season.

However, the Bills could use a player of Waddle's capabilities as the team has struggled with it's passing game over the last two weeks after opening the season with four consecutive wins.

While pairing star quarterback Josh Allen with Waddle will bolster the Bills offense, a trade for the WR will cost Buffalo a second round and a fifth round pick, per Fan Duel.

Miami wide receiver Jaylen Waddle shrugs off trade rumors ahead of Browns clash

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver was asked about the rumors of a trade to the New York Giants on Thursday. However, Jaylen Waddle shrugged off the question, saying he is notfollowing the rumors.

"Not really," Waddle said on being bothered by trade rumors. "I really don’t see too much. If my agent or anything don’t contact me, then, I don’t see too much.”

Aacordiing to SNY TV's Connor Hughes, the Giants are "agressively pursuing" Waddle to strengthen the WR room ahead of the trade deadline. While his production dipped slightly in 2024 after three consecutive strong seasons, he could turn to be a long-term weapon for Dart if the Giants trade for him.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
