Ian Rapoport weighs in on Brock Purdy's potential $50,000,000 contract's uncertainty

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers remain in contract negotiations, and as the offseason advances, his presence in team activities will be a big topic of discussion. Although the quarterback did report to the OTAs, no deal has been signed yet— his presence in the mandatory minicamp will be one to watch.

Purdy is in the final year of his rookie deal. As the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, his play greatly surpassed his cost to the team. But with a base salary of just $5.3 million in 2025, and finally eligible for a contract extension, the young quarterback will look to a huge pay bump before the start of the season.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport shed some light on the situation during his Monday appearance on Pat McAfee's show. Rapoport believes that a deal will be done, but the quarterback could miss some practices until the pen is put to the paper.

He said:

"I've not gotten the sense that it'll get done soon, but it does at least seem like it's going in the right direction. Kittle's deal was sort of a little bit quicker. They got the Fred Warner deal. Quarterback deals usually take longer. We'll see if they get that good landing spot somewhere in the 50s to get Brock Purdy locked in long term. Is he going to sign right before training camp? And then if he doesn't, it's like, he'll hold in a lot of times. It's sort of training camp deadline. That's kind of the next thing."

Negotiations between Purdy and the 49ers stalled since the NFL combine

In February, general manager John Lynch confirmed that the two sides were talking. He mentioned his wish to solidify Purdy as their franchise quarterback:

"We have started negotiations. We're talking," Lynch said. "I won't go into negotiations like always is our stance. I want Brock to be our quarterback as long as we're here and beyond. We'll leave it at that."

The quarterback also said that it was his wish:

"I'm not really sure what it's all going to look like or entail," Purdy said. "But I know that I'm the guy for this organization, and I can do what it takes to help lead us to where we want to go."

However, there have been no reports of progress since February. The 49ers recently extended the contract of superstar tight end George Kittle, but their quarterback remains in discussion.

