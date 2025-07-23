  • home icon
  "Ice Spice got him whipped" - NFL fans react to Sauce Gardner "stuttering and blushing" while answering about his girlfriend

By Bethany Cohen
Published Jul 23, 2025 15:30 GMT
Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty
Sauce Gardner stumbled while asking questions about girlfriend Ice Spice. - Source: Getty

Cornerback Sauce Gardner recently signed a four-year contract extension with the New York Jets worth $120.4 million. On Tuesday, the 2x Pro Bowler reported to training camp and had his first media availability session of training camp.

A reporter asked Gardner about the reaction he received from girlfriend, rapper Ice Spice. The cornerback began to smile and then simply said that Ice Spice offered her congratulations on his lucrative contract extension.

"She just said congrats," Gardner said.
Gardner's response to being asked about his relationship had many on social media poking fun at the cornerback. He appeared to blush and gave a simple response, not revealing too much about their conversation.

Fans on X saw Gardner's response as a way of him being shy about his relationship with the rapper.

"NFL Youngboy blushing."-one fan said of Gardner
"Me when I lie"-another person on X wrote
"had him smiling and all lmao"-joked another

Other fans thought it was sweet and showed that he truly cared about the rapper and protected their privacy by not oversharing. Ice Spice and Sauce Gardner sparked dating rumors last spring when they were spotted out to dinner together.

In May 2025, they sat courtside at Madison Square Garden showing support for the New York Knicks in the NBA Playoffs. In June 2025, the couple went "Instagram Official" after posting photos of each other.

"She loves that man."-predicted one person on X
"Is ahmad dialed?"-questioned another
"own he so in love with her."-another fan reacted to Gardner's answer

Sauce Gardner wanted Garrett Wilson to sign his contract first

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Sauce Gardner made a stunning revelation about his contract extension. He and his teammate Garrett Wilson received their massive contract extensions on the same day. Wilson, a wide receiver, signed a four-year deal worth $130 million with the New York Jets.

Gardner revealed that he insisted that Wilson sign his contract first because he wanted him to receive the attention and applause he deserved.

Gardner said he spoke to Wilson on the phone after they both received their contract extensions. The cornerback told reporters he called his agent and said that he wouldn't be agreeing to the contract extension until the following day to allow Wilson to enjoy his moment. The New York Jets now have two solid players for the long haul.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
