Sauce Gardner sends 2-word message for Knicks after playoff series win vs. Celtics with GF Ice Spice

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner and rapper Ice Spice were some of the famous faces at Madison Square Garden on Friday night. The couple showed their support for the New York Knicks during their playoff dominance over the Boston Celtics.

The couple sat courtside Friday night as the New York Knicks eliminated the Boston Celtics from the playoffs with a commanding 119-81 win. Sauce Gardner shared a photo of their courtside playoff date on his Instagram Story and then commended the Knicks on the win.

"Good win @nyknicks @thegarden," Gardner captioned his Instagram Story

Gardner and Ice Spice celebrated the Knicks' big win over the Celtics. (Photo via Sauce Gardner's Instagram Story)

The rumors of a possible connection between the cornerback and rapper date back to September 2024, when she was in attendance at a New York Jets game. The two were then spotted at a mall shopping together in February 2025 by a fellow shopper who posted the video on TikTok.

Ice Spice went Instagram official with Sauce Gardner in April

Sauce Gardner, the 2022 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, appeared to confirm his relationship with rapper Ice Spice on March 31, 2025, with a carousel of photos on Instagram. Garnder shared photos of himself standing alongside a Rolls-Royce, and in a few of the photos, Ice Spice is seen with him.

Nearly a month later, Ice Spice shared her first photos of Gardner on her own Instagram. In the photo, the rapper can be seen standing in front of a mirror in a light pink cropped sweatshirt that matched light pink sweatpants. Gardner is standing behind her, taking the photo.

The New York Jets drafted Gardner with the fourth overall pick in 2022. He is a two-time First Team All-Pro and has appeared in the Pro Bowl twice in 2022 and 2023.

As the cornerback heads into his fourth season in the National Football League, the New York Jets announced that they had picked up the fifth-year option on his contract. Gardner will play at least two more seasons in New York, and the Jets are expected to sign him to a contract extension to keep him on the roster for the long haul.

