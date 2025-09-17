Ice Spice’s cryptic comments on Sauce Gardner sparks confusion over Jets CB's rumored relationship with rapper

New York Jets star Sauce Gardner's rumored relationship with rapper Ice Spice is in the news again. During an interview on Wednesday's episode of &quot;Baby, This Is Keke Palmer,&quot; she gave an unclear answer when he was teased about confirming the relationship.&quot;You pretty much confirmed your relationship with Sauce Gardner,&quot; Palmer said.&quot;Yeah, I guess I did that one,&quot; Ice Spice said. &quot;Yeah, I did confirm that on my Instagram.&quot;She called Gardner “cute” and admitted she loved “a man with a job,” but pivoted to downplaying the situation.&quot;It was fun,&quot; Ice Spice said. &quot;It was cute. We’re still friends. You know what I mean? We’re just dating.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe interview came after she left Cecconi’s in West Hollywood on Aug. 22 holding hands with French basketball player and influencer Diamant Blazi.Many believed that Ice Spice went Instagram official with Gardner by posting a bathroom mirror selfie of them on her Instagram account on April 29.They were together during Game 6 of the NBA playoffs between the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden on May 16.Gardner is playing in his fourth NFL season. He was drafted by the Jets at No. 4 in 2022.Ice Spice makes feelings known on dating somebody &quot;famous&quot; like Sauce GardnerWhile speaking on &quot;Baby, This Is Keke Palmer,&quot; Ice Spice was pressed about dating someone whose fame rivals hers, like Sauce Gardner.The rapper admitted she didn't anticipate the frenzy.“I mean, I didn't think it would be such a big deal, but it really is a big deal,” Ice Spice said on Wednesday. “I guess people, it isn’t entertaining, because when I was growing up looking at people I looked up to, I would be all in the business too. So I get it. I really do understand.”Interestingly, Ice Spice and Travis Kelce's fiancée, Taylor Swift, are friends. Their friendship started in early 2023, when Swift reached out to her for a collaboration.It led to Ice Spice featuring on the remix of “Karma,” a track from Swift's &quot;Midnights&quot; album.The two performed the song live during Swift's &quot;Eras Tour&quot; in New Jersey.