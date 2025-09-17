  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Ice Spice’s cryptic comments on Sauce Gardner sparks confusion over Jets CB's rumored relationship with rapper

Ice Spice’s cryptic comments on Sauce Gardner sparks confusion over Jets CB's rumored relationship with rapper

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 17, 2025 19:29 GMT
Ice Spice&rsquo;s cryptic comments on Sauce Gardner sparks confusion over Jets CB
Ice Spice’s cryptic comments on Sauce Gardner sparks confusion over Jets CB's rumored relationship with rapper (image credits: IMAGN)

New York Jets star Sauce Gardner's rumored relationship with rapper Ice Spice is in the news again. During an interview on Wednesday's episode of "Baby, This Is Keke Palmer," she gave an unclear answer when he was teased about confirming the relationship.

Ad
"You pretty much confirmed your relationship with Sauce Gardner," Palmer said.
"Yeah, I guess I did that one," Ice Spice said. "Yeah, I did confirm that on my Instagram."

She called Gardner “cute” and admitted she loved “a man with a job,” but pivoted to downplaying the situation.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"It was fun," Ice Spice said. "It was cute. We’re still friends. You know what I mean? We’re just dating.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The interview came after she left Cecconi’s in West Hollywood on Aug. 22 holding hands with French basketball player and influencer Diamant Blazi.

youtube-cover
Ad

Many believed that Ice Spice went Instagram official with Gardner by posting a bathroom mirror selfie of them on her Instagram account on April 29.

They were together during Game 6 of the NBA playoffs between the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden on May 16.

Gardner is playing in his fourth NFL season. He was drafted by the Jets at No. 4 in 2022.

Ice Spice makes feelings known on dating somebody "famous" like Sauce Gardner

While speaking on "Baby, This Is Keke Palmer," Ice Spice was pressed about dating someone whose fame rivals hers, like Sauce Gardner.

Ad

The rapper admitted she didn't anticipate the frenzy.

“I mean, I didn't think it would be such a big deal, but it really is a big deal,” Ice Spice said on Wednesday. “I guess people, it isn’t entertaining, because when I was growing up looking at people I looked up to, I would be all in the business too. So I get it. I really do understand.”
Ad

Interestingly, Ice Spice and Travis Kelce's fiancée, Taylor Swift, are friends. Their friendship started in early 2023, when Swift reached out to her for a collaboration.

It led to Ice Spice featuring on the remix of “Karma,” a track from Swift's "Midnights" album.

The two performed the song live during Swift's "Eras Tour" in New Jersey.

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications