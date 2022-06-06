ICYMI: Aaron Rodgers reveals his thoughts on why NFL teams have been snubbing Colin Kaepernick

It's been over five years since Colin Kaepernick took the field and played in the NFL.

Kaepernick last played in 2016, and is still eyeing a comeback in 2022. He recently took a positive step in his bid to return as he had a tryout with the Las Vegas Raiders on 25 May.

The workout went so well that the door for his return is reportedly "open."

The workout went so well that Kap impressed the Raiders brass, and the door for his return is reportedly "open." If signed, he would compete for a backup role as the Raiders extended quarterback Derek Carr to a three-year, $121.5 million contract extension this off-season.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently spoke to ESPN about Colin Kaepernick and explained why he thinks he isn't signed to an NFL roster. Rodgers said:

“I think he should be on a roster right now. I think because of his protests, he's not. I'm gonna stand because that's the way I feel about the flag -- but I'm also 100 percent supportive of my teammates or any fellow players who are choosing not to. They have a battle for racial equality. That's what they're trying to get a conversation started around.”

The Packers star added:

“I think the best way I can say this is: I don't understand what it's like to be in that situation. What it is to be pulled over, or profiled, or any number of issues that have happened, that Colin was referencing -- or any of my teammates have talked to me about.”

Rodgers added that he believes it's an area the country needs to "remedy and improve" and one he's striving to better understand. He concluded:

“But I know it's a real thing my black teammates have to deal with.”

Colin Kaepernick eliminated Aaron Rodgers and Packers in the playoffs during the 2012-2013 season

Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers

During the 2012 playoffs, Colin Kaepernick and the 49ers went into Lambeau Field and upset Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Kaepernick had 263 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, one interception, 181 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in that game. His efforts helped the 49ers defeat the Packers 45–31.

With his performance, Kaepernick set an NFL single-game record for most rushing yards by a quarterback with 181, breaking Mike Vick's previous record.

#Random49ers @Random49ers



Kaepernick throws 2 TDs and runs for 2 more in his playoff debut.



#Random49ers #FTTB @Kaepernick7 On this day in 2013, #49ers QB Colin Kaepernick runs for a playoff record 181 yards in dominating divisional round win over the #Packers 45-31.Kaepernick throws 2 TDs and runs for 2 more in his playoff debut. On this day in 2013, #49ers QB Colin Kaepernick runs for a playoff record 181 yards in dominating divisional round win over the #Packers 45-31. Kaepernick throws 2 TDs and runs for 2 more in his playoff debut. #Random49ers #FTTB @Kaepernick7 https://t.co/5l0Ka9bl52

Colin Kaepernick seemingly has MVP Aaron Rodgers' support as he eyes an NFL comeback and it remains to be seen if he will return to the field this year.

