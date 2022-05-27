"I believe Mark Davis pushed to bring in Kap for a workout" - Skip Bayless suggests ulterior motive behind bringing in Colin Kaepernick for tryout

On Wednesday, free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick got a tryout with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders and Kap kept the news on the hush, as there was not much that surfaced around the internet leading up to the workout. According to sources, the workout went well, and Kap could find himself on a roster for the first time since the 2016 season.

Skip Bayless spoke on Undisputed about Kap getting a chance with the Raiders. Bayless thinks owner Mark Davis was the one who lobbied for a tryout for the signal-caller. Bayless also alluded to the fact that Davis could have done this as due diligence for Kaepernick to get some recognition.

Bayless said:

"I am starting to suspect that Mark Davis, the chip off the block of the late, great Al Davis, the current owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, pushed his football people to bring in Kap for a workout against their better judgment and their will. I'm starting to suspect that Mark Davis did this because he had scheduled an interview with Spike Lee for the big upcoming documentary Spike is doing on Colin Kaepernick. The interview was scheduled for Thursday, yesterday."

Bayles explained what he thought could have been going on in Davis' mind about 'doing the right thing' and giving Kaepernick a chance :

"So on Wednesday, fitting in thankfully, I believe that Mark Davis pushed to bring in Kap for a workout so that he could sit down with Spike and say I did the right thing. I brought him in because I believe in what my football people decide. It is up to them but we needed to bring him in here. And at least give him some publicity and exposure that we thought he was worthy of a workout here. What fruition it comes to, because I don't think it's going to come to any fruition."

Bayless added that the Raiders would have even found a way to sign Kaepernick:

"It feels like if he'd come in there and just blown them away, knocked their socks off right before he left the building. They would have figured out how to sign him."

Regardless of whether the workout was for publicity or the for the Raiders to add another quarterback, it went well, and the door is open, according to Ian Rapoport, who tweeted:

"On Colin Kaepernick's workout with the Raiders: Sounds like it went well and he impressed: The door is open..."

Colin Kaepernick would join the Raiders as a backup if signed

Michigan Spring Game

Colin Kaepernick had his workout with the Raiders on Wednesday and could be signed to their team.

If signed, Kap would compete for a backup role. The Raiders extended quarterback Derek Carr to a three-year, $121.5 million contract extension this off-season.

The team is Carr's to lead, but adding a backup in Kaepernick, who can be used in certain packages like the Raiders did with Marcus Mariota, could be beneficial.

