"I just think the odds are stacked against him" - Shannon Sharpe not optimistic about Colin Kaepernick making a successful return to the NFL

Yesterday, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders. This was the first time he has visited with a team since meeting with the Seattle Seahawks in May 2017. On that occasion they passed on signing him.

Shannon Sharpe spoke about the Raiders giving Kaepernick a workout on Undisputed and talked about how he thinks the odds are stacked against him.

Sharpe said:

"The Las Vegas Raiders have given him this opportunity to work out for them. But even the most skilled professional, if you take five seasons off from doing something, it's going to be very, very difficult to pick that task back up and be very good at it."

He went on:

"It's going to take some time. This is not a three year project. He is going to need to pick up and be good immediately because they want him to pay dividends immediately if something were to happen to Derek Carr. I just think the odds are stacked against him."

The Raiders' current quarterback room consists of Derek Carr, Nick Mullens, Jarrett Stidham and Chase Garbers. If Kaepernick were to make the roster, he would likely serve as the second or third-string quarterback.

Colin Kaepernick hasn't played since 2016

It has indeed been a while since the quarterback has played in the NFL. He last played a down in 2016, over five years ago. While a comeback seems unlikely, there is some traction towards a possible return as he got his first workout with a franchise in years.

Like Sharpe mentioned above, it's going to be hard for Kaepernick to adjust to playing professionally after missing the last five plus years. Not to mention, the quarterback is 34 years old and isn't getting any younger.

In an interview with the "I Am Athlete" podcast in April, Kaepernick pointed out how teammates voted him the most courageous and inspirational player.

The quarterback said:

"That 2016 season, my last year, my teammates voted me most courageous and inspirational player. So, when you're talking about the people that are in the building, that has never come out that I've been a distraction. That's never come out that I've been an issue for the people I've played with."

In his last season in the league, the former 49er finished with a 1-10 record, and the season prior, he finished with a 2-6 record. This has led to some people suggesting it was his poor performance that has led to him being out of the league for so long.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Colin Kaepernick, with time to knock off the rust and prepare, would be better than any option the Seahawks, Panthers, and Texans currently have. He'd be better than any QB (sorry TuAnon) that the Dolphins currently have. He'd possibly win the job in Atlanta, too. Colin Kaepernick, with time to knock off the rust and prepare, would be better than any option the Seahawks, Panthers, and Texans currently have. He'd be better than any QB (sorry TuAnon) that the Dolphins currently have. He'd possibly win the job in Atlanta, too.

That debate, however, is for another place. With the 2022 season slowly encroaching, it will be interesting to see if the Raiders move to sign the polarizing quarterback.

