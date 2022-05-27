"This isn't charity" - NFL reporter reckons Colin Kaepernick is going to prove his worth to the Raiders

Free agent and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick had a tryout with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday. Kaepernick last played in 2016, where he finished the season 1-10 as the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers.

Kaepernick finished his career throwing 72 touchdowns to 30 interceptions, adding 2,300 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

CBS reporter Jonathan Jones spoke about Kaepernick getting a chance with the Raiders. Jones thinks the quarterback will prove his worth:

"I think the Raiders are number one looking out for themselves. They're trying to make themselves be the best possible team and the most competitive division in football that AFC lesson. So if they can strengthen the backup quarterback position, there's no question about it. Derek Carr should not be afraid for his job right now. Certainly, with the luxury of his recent contract extension, understanding Marcus Mariota now in Atlanta who had been that backup there the last couple of seasons and so the Raiders are trying to make sure that they are well-positioned at the most important position in all of the sports."

Jones added:

"And yes, you mentioned they traded for Jared Stidham, they signed Nick Mullens. They had Garrett Gilbert... You have a new head coach and Josh McDaniels, the new general manager, and Dave Ziegler. They're going to try to be competitive at every single position. And so if the Raiders are hoping to give Colin Kaepernick a little bit of a leg up to help him out with some of the other organizations, perhaps that's another piece of this, but you know, this isn't charity."

The workout marked the first time since 2017 that Kaepernick met with/worked out for a team. He tried out with the Seattle Seahawks in 2017 but was ultimately never signed.

The Raiders' current quarterback room consists of Derek Carr, Nick Mullens, Jarrett Stidham, and Chase Garbers. If Kaepernick were to make the roster, he would likely serve as the second or third-string quarterback.

Colin Kaepernick had a tryout at Michigan spring game halftime

Colin Kaepernick at Michigan Spring Game

Last month, Kaepernick had the opportunity to prove himself to scouts. He threw some passing drills during Michigan's spring game and had his private workout.

Colin Kaepernick @Kaepernick7 Looking forward to today’s @UMichFootball Maize and Blue Spring Game. Thank you to the team and @CoachJim4UM for having me as honorary captain. Excited to be here with the team and get some throws in at halftime! Tune in! Looking forward to today’s @UMichFootball Maize and Blue Spring Game. Thank you to the team and @CoachJim4UM for having me as honorary captain. Excited to be here with the team and get some throws in at halftime! Tune in!

If Kaepernick can make a comeback to the league, it will be remarkable. It's been over five years since he played a down in the NFL, and he went 1-10 in his last season as a starting quarterback. He led the 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII, where the 49ers fell short to the Baltimore Ravens.

