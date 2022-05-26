"I'm not human anyways… I'm a barbarian" - 49ers' Javon Kinlaw has iconic response to hateful comments from fans

This week, San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw got into it with Grant Cohn, a local team reporter.

Brad Graham, a writer for TheSFNiners Twitter handle, interviewed Kinlaw after his recent incident with team reporter, Grant Cohn. He asked for the defensive tackle's perspective on essentially being dehumanized by a subset of the fanbase, and Kinlaw's response was... rather interesting:

"It's good I'm not human anyways... I'm a barbarian. I'm not from here."

Cohn is a local reporter who is known to irriitate and belittle some of San Francisco's players. At OTAs in Santa Clara on Tuesday, Kinlaw stared Cohn down.

Cohn then responded by saying, "Why are you looking at me like that, Javon?" This sparked the incident, in which he called Cohn some derogatory names as he flipped the reporter's hat off his head.

Later that evening, the defensive tackle joined Cohn's livestream on Twitter and that's where things got heated.

In the video, Kinlaw responded agrily to Cohn.

Here's what he said:

"Stop playing with me. I don't f***ing play like that. You don't f***ing know me. I'm not the one. My whole family knows what you look like."

The 49er added:

“Somebody’s gotta press you, and it’s gotta be me. You like to come on here and try to bully people on the internet, but when I come up on you and try to press you in f***king person, you f***king shaking like a coward, voice lighter than my f***king baby."

Cohn responded by asking the 49er whether he thinks he's representing the franchise well by his behavior in the interview.

The reporter said:

“Do you think you’re representing the 49ers well right now? Do you think the 49ers are proud of what you’re saying right now?”

It's safe to say the 49ers will probably hold the player back from reporters for a while and it's unclear as to whether the defensive lineman will get punished for his actions.

Javon Kinlaw was a first-round pick for the San Francisco 49ers in 2020

Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers drafted the defensive tackle out of South Carolina with pick No. 14 in the 2020 NFL draft.

In his first season as a rookie, Kinlaw recorded 33 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 interception, and four passes defended. In his second year, he saw less action while dealing with injuries and recorded just 8 tackles in four games.

The 49er is primed for a breakout season this year, and is determined to prove doubters like Cohn wrong. With some of the press sharpening knives for the defensive tackle, he will doubtless have to perform to keep them quiet.

