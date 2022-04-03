ICYMI: Colin Kaepernick to put on throwing exhibition for NFL scouts in attempt to forge comeback

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick will be throwing for NFL scouts at halftime of the University of Michigan’s spring game as he seeks a second chance in the league.

Players that are eligible for the NFL Draft with the school will catch passes from the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

NFL team staff in attendance will be allowed to watch the occasion. Jim Harbaugh, who was his head coach for four seasons with San Francisco, is the head coach at Michigan.

Harbaugh is seeking to help the signal-caller he drafted in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of the University of Nevada.

Under Harbaugh, the quarterback and the 49ers made it to the playoffs in three of the four seasons, including the Super Bowl in the 2012 season versus the Baltimore Ravens.

San Francisco lost Super Bowl 42 by a score of 34 – 31 as Kaepernick went 16 of 28 for 302 yards passing with a touchdown and an interception. The 302 passing yards are the fifth-most thrown in a Super Bowl in 49ers history.

The quarterback threw for over 3,000 yards under Harbaugh in back-to-back seasons in 2013 and 2014.

In 2013, he threw for 3,197 yards and 3,396 in 2014. He also threw for 40 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in those two seasons, combined in 39 starts.

On the ground, he had 1,576 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns while under Harbaugh in San Francisco. In total, the quarterback had 8,415 passing yards, 51 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions from 2011 to 2014 with Harbaugh on the sidelines.

Colin Kaepernick and his career Post-Harbaugh

Colin Kaepernick NFL Workout

The quarterback played two more seasons in the NFL after Harbaugh was let go following the 2014 season. He started 19 games for the 49ers, throwing for 3,856 yards, 22 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in the 2015 and 2016 seasons overall.

He finished up his time with San Francisco with a completion percentage of 59.8 percent, 12,271 passing yards, 72 touchdowns, and 30 interceptions. He also had 2,300 total rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

IG: JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson I'm told Colin Kaepernick has informed others that he's open to accepting even a back-up QB role--if* that's what it takes--to facilitate a return to the #NFL , per league source. "You have to credit Jim Harbaugh that he's willing to help his former player to try to get back." I'm told Colin Kaepernick has informed others that he's open to accepting even a back-up QB role--if* that's what it takes--to facilitate a return to the #NFL, per league source. "You have to credit Jim Harbaugh that he's willing to help his former player to try to get back."

At 34 years old, he is looking for a second chance to become a player in the NFL once again. We’ll see if a team in the league gives him that chance once more.

Edited by Windy Goodloe