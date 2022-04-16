ICYMI: Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi takes shelter from Texas tornado at fast food restaurant

Patrick Mahomes is arguably the NFL's most popular and prominent superstar. Outside of Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, Mahomes is as well-known as anyone in the league. As a result of being so famous, his family is in the news regularly.

Traditionally, it's been Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, or his brother, Jackson Mahomes, who have been prominently featured in the news.

Patrick's mother, Randi Mahomes, was in the news Tuesday after she and her daughter tried to take cover from a tornado warning at a restaurant in Texas. Mahomes' mom tweeted that nobody let them inside and that she had never been more afraid. Mahomes tweeted:

"BLESSED to be home. Mia and I just tried taking cover from a tornado warning at a fast food place whose lights went out but no one would let us in. My hand is bruised from beating on the door and holding to the brick and my baby girl. I've never been so scared in my entire life."

Mahomes responded to a tweet from a user asking where the restaurant was that denied them shelter. She responded by saying she thinks the people inside mistook her pounding on the door for the tornado.

She also said that her daughter, Mia Mahomes, asked her mother if they could pray while they waited out the natural disaster. Mahomes tweeted:

"I feel now they were taking cover themselves and probably thought the beating on door was the winds, rain, or thunder. So scary I'm still shaken up. In the midst of all the crying and chaos, Mia asked me if we could pray."

Thankfully, Randi and Mia survived the scary incident, with the bruises on Randi's hand being the only real injuries suffered. Being outside in a tornado warning had to have been a terrifying experience, and it's a relief that Patrick Mahomes' family is okay.

Patrick Mahomes' mother, Randi Mahomes, is okay after surviving tornado warning

Randi Mahimes and family at Super Bowl LV

Patrick Mahomes' mother is thankfully okay after surviving what must've been a traumatic experience. The world is a better place for it, as she's a caring mother who's done a terrific job raising Patrick Mahomes and his siblings.

Regardless of the controversy the Mahomes clan often finds themselves in, something as serious as what Randi went through is an eye-opening experience.

