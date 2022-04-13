In Photos: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes doll up daughter Sterling for MLB game

Newly married couple Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have attended the Kansas City Royals MLB game with their cute daughter in tow.

The pair's 13-month-old daughter Sterling stole the show. Her parents dressed her up in a cute light blue denim dress that featured a baseball headband.

Brittany posted several cute photos via her Instagram of her daughter, captioning one:

"Royal[s] Sunday👑."

Sterling rocking her denim dress. Photo - Brittany Matthews/Instagram

It appears that the young family enjoyed their day out at the baseball park. Unfortunately for them, the Royals could not manage a win, going down to the Cleveland Guardians.

Despite the scoreline, it is Sterling who stole the show with her cute headband and dress. While the Mahomes family was a bit worried about the Royals' loss, they were able to focus their attention on cute little Sterling throughout the day.

Patrick Mahomes hoping for better season after up and down 2021

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback endured a rather up-and-down 2021 season. The year started oddly, with Mahomes getting intercepted at will, along with his poor quarterback play.

Get Up @GetUpESPN



"As soon as he cuts down the interceptions, we will be right back to rightfully praising Patrick Mahomes as the greatest quarterback on planet earth." @JeffDarlington disagrees with @BartScott57 after he said the league is catching up with Patrick Mahomes "As soon as he cuts down the interceptions, we will be right back to rightfully praising Patrick Mahomes as the greatest quarterback on planet earth." .@JeffDarlington disagrees with @BartScott57 after he said the league is catching up with Patrick Mahomes."As soon as he cuts down the interceptions, we will be right back to rightfully praising Patrick Mahomes as the greatest quarterback on planet earth." https://t.co/uJq9qjeIS3

There were also his wife's and brother's off-field incidents which captured headlines for all the wrong reasons. His brother Jackson was filmed dancing on Sean Taylor's memorial at a Washington home game.

His wife Brittany then made headlines after the Chiefs' win over the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional round of the playoffs when she opened a bottle of champagne over unsuspecting fans down below her suite.

These were just two examples of the off-field issues that Patrick had to deal with. Many suggested that the off-field incidents early in the season contributed to his poor early-season form.

Towards the end of the regular-season, the pair were noticeably quiet on social media after several reports suggested that Patrick gave them both a stern talking to (which was later found not to be true).

Either way, Mahomes found his stride in the second half of the season as the Chiefs got into their groove at the right time. They made it all the way to the AFC Championship before being bundled out by an Evan McPherson game-winning field goal as time expired.

Patrick Mahomes will be hoping that season 2022 will be a little smoother sailing and that the Chiefs can go one step further than what they did in 2021.

