"If anybody can do it, it’s him" - Bill Belichick predicts Tom Brady can play until he's 50

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick thinks that if anyone can play at 50-years-old, it'd be his former quarterback Tom Brady. Belichick spoke on a local radio show in New England, and when the hosts asked him the question, he answered in typical Belichick fashion:

“I’m sure Tom would know better than anybody, so if anybody can do it it’s him,”

Belichick saw first-hand the greatness and relentless desire that lies within Brady. The legendary head coach wouldn't write Brady off if the quarterback wanted to play at 50.

Belichick knows how special Tom Brady is

The arrival of Tom Brady kickstarted the Patriots' dynastic run. When players and coaches came and left, Brady and Belichick remained constant. Belichick and Brady shared a strong relationship as the former took on a paternal role with young Brady. The quarterback reciprocated by delivering clutch performances as the Patriots won three Superbowl titles in four years.

The dynamic changed as the years went on. Brady embraced seniority and stardom. Belichick stayed as the grumbling hoodied genius who preferred the background. No matter how much Brady's star grew in the sporting world, Belichick kept him in check. He kept Brady hungry, and the quarterback continued to shine.

Their relationship hit a juncture point after the Deflategate saga. Belichick absolved himself of any blame and pinned the speculation on Brady. The NFL banned the quarterback, and young Jimmy Garoppolo stepped up in his absence. Belichick wanted to move on from Brady. Owner Robert Kraft, who viewed Brady as a surrogate son, intervened and sent Garoppolo to 49ers.

Belichick was unhappy, and the relationship between the coach and quarterback had become frosty. The duo still got on professionally, and Brady brought back another championship to Massachusetts in 2019.

Belichick was the first person in the NFL world to contemplate Brady's decline. Instead, Brady got him a sixth Superbowl and then left to win a seventh without the head coach.

The Patriots head coach is not going to write off Brady from playing at 50-years-old. Belichick knows firsthand how incredible and driven Brady is. That's why he said what he said on the radio.

Before anyone can contemplate that, Brady and Belichick will lock horns in Week 4. The clash between the two promises to be mouthwatering. Furthermore, it could be a great game as two grandmasters wage intellectual warfare. Brady knows Belichick inside out and vice versa for the head coach.

There is certainly a lot of respect and warmth between the two, but that will get ignored when the two teams take the field in two weeks. Belichick thinks Brady can play at 50. However, the most extraordinary defensive mind in the NFL will attempt to make Brady contemplate retirement when the two battle.

