"If we could've won them, we would've won them" - Steelers legend says Pittsburgh had no chance vs Tom Brady and Patriots dynasty

Vince Williams retired in 2021 after a strong eight-year career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. During that time, Pittsburgh made the playoffs six times but failed to reach the Super Bowl. They, much like every other AFC team, had to contend with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

The Patriots were one of the sport's most remarkable dynasties. They were an AFC juggernaut for nearly the entirety of Brady's time with them. In that span, the Patriots won six Super Bowls, tying them with the Steelers for the most all-time. This coincided with a very strong era for Pittsburgh too. The Steelers won their sixth in February 2009, defeating the Arizona Cardinals in a thrilling 27-23 fixture.

Williams never won a Super Bowl or even reached the big game, but he doesn't believe that's all that surprising, even for perhaps football's most successful franchise:

"If we could've won them, we would've won them."

That's easy for any team to say, but it rings true for AFC franchises during the Patriots era. Brady and Belichick are largely to blame for the Steelers' lack of Super Bowls in recent memory.

Williams went on to say:

"You guys understand we were running into a buzzsaw. We played against one of the best players to ever play football, along with one of the best tight ends to ever play football."

Williams went on to compare it to the 1990's NBA teams. Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls held a similar chokehold in their conference and league:

"We were in Tom Brady's Jordan era. How many Hall of Famers didn't get a ring because they had to play Michael Jordan? Does Reggie Miller suck? Does Patrick Ewing suck? Do they suck? No, they don't suck."

No matter how well Pittsburgh performed, winning the AFC nearly always meant beating New England. Defeating the Patriots was a real issue for the Black and Gold.

How the Steelers were held down by the Patriots

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots

Williams' explanation holds true, as painful as that may be to think about for fans. Brady has a 9-3 record against Pittsburgh. The playoff history for head coach Mike Tomlin's side tells the whole story.

In 2011, they lost to Tim Tebow's Denver Broncos in one of the most remarkable overtime finishes in recent memory. Had they won that game, the Patriots would have been waiting in the divisional round.

In 2014, Pittsburgh lost to the Baltimore Ravens. Once again, the winner of the game was headed to Gillette Stadium. In 2015, they lost to eventual champions the Broncos. Who was waiting in the AFC Championship? None other than Brady and Belichick.

In 2016, Pittsburgh was blown out by the Patriots in the AFC championship game. In 2017, they lost to Jacksonville, who eventually lost to the Patriots.

In 2020, the Patriots no longer had Brady and finally missed the playoffs, but Pittsburgh were nearing the end of their prime, too. It seems the career of one of the greatest quarterbacks in recent memory was stymied by Tom Brady. Pittsburgh legend Ben Roethlisberger retired following the 2021 season and a new era descends upon the Steel City.

Who knows how many rings Roethlisberger could have won had it not been for New England? He finished with two, but Williams thinks they could have had more.

