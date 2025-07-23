“If this is the end, this is the end” - Micah Parsons hints at Cowboys exit amid stalled contract extension 1 day after Jerry Jones' comment

Micah Parsons is arguably the most important and most talented member of the Dallas Cowboys defensive unit. However, after a recent media appearance, it appears as though Parsons is preparing himself for the idea that he has played his final game with the Cowboys organization.While discussing a variety of topics with reporters on Tuesday, Parsons highlighted how he understands how the business side of football works and that it is ultimately up to the Cowboys to decide whether the franchise wants to keep him long-term.Dallas Cowboys NFL analyst Nick Harris reposted the clip of Parsons on the social media platform X on July 22.&quot;If they don't want me here, they don't want me here... I understand the nature of the business... If this is the end, this is the end.&quot; Parsons said.Parsons has been one of the best players in the National Football League since being selected No. 12 overall by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft. He ranks No. 5 in the NFL in sacks (52.5), No. 4 in total tackles (256), No. 2 in solo tackles (172), and tied for No. 4 in forced fumbles (9) since 2021.However, Parsons has made clear that he wants a new contract this offseason from the Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones, one that would keep him with the franchise long-term.What is Micah Parsons looking for in his next deal?Although exact contract length and value have not been officially confirmed by Parsons, there is a belief that he will be looking to reset the non-QB market in his next deal. At only 26 years of age right now, many are expecting the next deal to be a four year contract as well.According to 'Spotrac', Parsons' current market value is a four year deal worth $151,773,376. Should he receive that contract from the Cowboys and Jerry Jones, Parsons would be earning an annual average value (AAV) of approximately $37.9 million per season.That value would not make him the highest non-QB in AAV in the league as Parsons would still rank behind T.J. Watt ($41 million per season), Ja'Marr Chase ($40.25 million per season), and Myles Garrett ($40 million per season).