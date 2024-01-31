"If you're gonna be a d**k, I can one-up you every time": Travis Kelce hits back at Justin Tucker for viral pre-game moment involving Patrick Mahomes

The incident between Justin Tucker and Travis Kelce before their two teams faced off in the AFC Championship Game has done the rounds. Reporters asked the kicker about it and the tight end has opened up about the whole thing on his podcast.

Kelce said the two teams have their sides, but that kick specialists try to get on both for the wind, but said:

"If you're if you're trying to go on to the other teams designated area, you kind of stay out of their way. You know you don't you don't interfere with what they have going on. That is the unwritten rule."

The star tight end continued talking to his brother Jason Kelce:

"If you want to be a f*****g d**k about it, you keep your helmet and your football and your f*****g kicking tee right where the quarterbacks are warming up and they're dropping. Eyes are looking left and they got a helmet down by their feet."

Kelce said he'd be happy to move it for him, which he did in a now viral video. Tucker said it was more of a joke and that he was trying to get under their skin a little bit, but the Chiefs players didn't take kindly to it.

He finished by saying:

"So Justin, sorry if we took it to a level that you didn't think it would get to. But if you're gonna be a d***k, I promise you. I can one-up you every time."

The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens were at each other's throats in a heated matchup filled with intensity. The Chiefs emerged victorious, and Kelce's pre-game war with Tucker didn't come back to haunt him.

What did Travis Kelce do to Justin Tucker?

Justin Tucker had his helmet and kicking things near where Patrick Mahomes was warming up. Mahomes, who saw that they were a potential hazard to his dropbacks, asked him to move them.

Travis Kelce aimed to help Patrick Mahomes

Tucker agreed but wasn't doing it quickly enough, so Travis Kelce swooped in and tossed everything well out of the way of his quarterback.