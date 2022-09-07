"If hired back, this once again proves the NFL values misogyny, homophobia, and racism" - Women's organization outlines the exact punishment they seek for controversial former Raiders HC Jon Gruden

Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was fired last year after his emails containing insensitive language and controversial thoughts were discovered. The emails were said to include homophobic, misogynistic, and racist language.

Jon Gruden recently expressed his interest in returning to the National Football League in some capacity. The chances of that happening were already slim and now, with pushback from a women's organization, are even slimmer.

The National Organization for Women (NOW) released a statement on Tuesday, asking Commissioner of the NFL Roger Goodell to never reinstate the former head coach. The organization said that the language that he used is so offensive that he shouldn't be allowed to represent the league again.

Talking to TMZ, officials of NOW made their point of view clear:

"Jon Gruden should not be reinstated by the NFL. If hired back, this once again proves the NFL values misogyny, homophobia, and racism."

Steve Sullivan @sully7777 Jon Gruden at the Little Rock Touchdown club commenting on the emails that ended his NFL coaching career. Jon Gruden at the Little Rock Touchdown club commenting on the emails that ended his NFL coaching career. https://t.co/1ClcWtdTRn

NOW's statement comes just days after Gruden spoke at the Little Rock Touchdown Club and also interacted with reporters. He said that he was ashamed of himself and the emails.

The former NFL coach then said that he hopes that everyone can forgive him. He also hopes to be given another chance at a job in the NFL.

"I've made mistakes, but I don't think anybody in here hasn't, and I just ask for forgiveness, and hopefully, I get another shot."

This may be the final straw that prevents him from regaining a position in the NFL in the future. The former head coach did work with ESPN before returning to coaching. His chances of being rehired as an on-screen analyst in the future appear to be non-existent as well.

How many years did Jon Gruden spend as Head Coach?

After spending a few years working at the collegiate level, Jon Gruden was hired by the Green Bay Packers in 1992 as the offensive assistant. He then became the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1995. In 1998, he was hired to be the head coach of the Oakland Raiders.

In 2002, he was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he replaced Tony Dungy as head coach. He led the Buccaneers to Super Bowl XXXVII where the team clinched the franchise's first Lombardi Trophy.

He spent seven seasons with the Buccaneers, where he had a 57-55 record. He was fired after the 2008 season when the team missed the playoffs after losing four straight games to end the season.

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report



: @sully7777



Jon Gruden goes on the record: “I just ask for forgiveness and hopefully I get another shot.” Jon Gruden goes on the record: “I just ask for forgiveness and hopefully I get another shot.”🎥: @sully7777 https://t.co/lfQF6vEgru

He then went into broadcasting and worked with ESPN until he was re-hired by the Raiders as the head coach in 2018.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat